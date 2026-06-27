Clarke steps down as Scotland boss after World Cup exit

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Steve Clarke has resigned as head coach following Scotland's exit from the World Cup.
A statement from the Scottish FA was released just moments after Croatia's win over Ghana on Saturday, which sealed Scotland's fate.
BBC Scotland has learned the players were told on Saturday with Clarke and the squad still in there Charlotte base.
The Scots defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opening match in Boston, before losing 1-0 to Morocco and then being beaten 3-0 by Brazil in Miami.
"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now," said Clarke, who only signed a new four-year deal a month ago.
"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer.
"Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor."
Clarke had taken over as Scotland head coach seven years ago, with the country having not reached a major finals since the World Cup in 1998.
Under his stewardship, the Scots reached two European Championships before making it to this summer's World Cup.
However, despite that qualification success, Scotland underwhelmed in all three tournaments, with the win against Haiti earlier this month the only win across the finals.
Scotland went into Wednesday's game against Brazil well placed to be one of the best third-placed teams in the competition, only for defensive mistakes to undermine that bid.
"While we are all disappointed to have exited the World Cup at the group stage, we must not lose sight of the undeniable progress made during Steve's seven years in charge," said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.
"From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he has more than delivered on the remit to take Scotland back to a major tournament.
"We thank Steve for his record-breaking contribution and know that when the disappointment of World Cup elimination subsides, the Scotland supporters will be thankful for the memories of marching with pride at major tournaments once again."
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