COCOBOD CEO calls for greater trust, unity in Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire cocoa partnership

Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey,

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey, has called for deeper trust, transparency, and commitment between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire as the two countries seek to strengthen cooperation and secure greater value for cocoa from the two countries on the international market.

Addressing stakeholders at a meeting of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI) in Abidjan, Dr. Abbey stressed that sustained collaboration between the world’s two largest cocoa-producing countries remains critical to improving farmer incomes, enhancing market influence, and promoting the long-term sustainability of the cocoa sector.

According to him, while both countries have made significant strides in advancing their shared interests through the Initiative, the success of future efforts will depend largely on the ability of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to deepen mutual confidence and maintain a common strategic direction on key industry issues, particularly cocoa pricing.

“Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the global cocoa industry. However, this can only be achieved if we continue to work together in a spirit of openness, honesty, and trust,” Dr. Abbey stated.

He noted that as countries responsible for producing more than sixty percent of the world’s cocoa, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire possess considerable leverage within the global cocoa value chain. He therefore urged both nations to move beyond dialogue and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to coordinated action that protects the interests of cocoa farmers.

“With one accord, the two countries can achieve a lot in terms of price on the international market,” he emphasized.

Dr. Abbey observed that fragmented approaches to pricing and market engagement could weaken efforts to secure fair value for cocoa producers, while stronger cooperation would enhance the bargaining power of both countries and improve returns from cocoa exports.

He further underscored the need for transparency in all collaborative arrangements, indicating that trust remains the foundation upon which successful partnerships are built.

“The discussions we hold must be matched by practical actions and mutual confidence. Without trust and transparency, it becomes difficult to achieve the common objectives we seek for our farmers and our economies,” he added.

The COCOBOD Chief Executive also highlighted the importance of sustaining cooperation on broader issues affecting the sector, including sustainability, traceability, climate resilience, and farmer welfare.

Established to deepen strategic collaboration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative serves as a platform for addressing common challenges confronting the cocoa industry and promoting policies that enhance the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in both countries.

Industry stakeholders have consistently argued that closer coordination between the two leading cocoa producers is essential to strengthening their influence within the global cocoa market, improving value retention within producing countries, and ensuring that farmers receive a fairer share of the wealth generated from cocoa.

As global demand for sustainably sourced cocoa continues to grow and regulatory requirements become increasingly stringent, observers believe that a stronger and more united Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire partnership will be pivotal in shaping the future of the international cocoa trade and advancing the welfare of millions of cocoa farming households across West Africa.

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