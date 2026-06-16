Complete Farmer launches CF Grower and CF Buyer to deepen digital agriculture in Ghana

Complete Farmer has launched two digital platforms, CF Grower and CF Buyer, to help farmers produce more efficiently and give buyers a more reliable way to source agricultural commodities.

The platforms, launched in Accra on June 11, 2026, are designed to connect farmers, buyers and other players in the agricultural value chain through a more structured digital system.

For Complete Farmer's Chief Executive Officer, Desmond Koney, the platform is personal. He said his background in a farming family shaped his desire to build a system that improves the experience of farmers and helps them earn more value from their work.

"My dad was a farmer, my grandfather was a farmer, and I felt the need to change the narrative of farmers," he said.

Koney explained that Complete Farmer is building a bridge between farmers and buyers, making it easier for both sides to transact smoothly. He noted that farmers often need support not only to grow successfully, but also to sell successfully.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of PIAA, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Programmes Coordinator Emmanuel Owusu said Ghana's growing use of technology creates a strong opportunity for digital agriculture to thrive. He expressed confidence that farmers and agribusiness professionals would embrace platforms that improve productivity and market access.

Early users of the platform have also praised its simplicity. In a video shared during the launch, one farmer described the experience as refreshing, saying it reduces the stress of moving from one market to another in search of agro-inputs. The user also noted that the platform provides clear steps to guide farmers from planning through to contract completion.

Chief Technology Officer of Complete Farmer, Kola Olajide, said the platform includes artificial intelligence tools that allow farmers to scan crops with their phones and identify nutrient deficiencies.

"Now you can use your phone to scan a crop and it can tell you where the deficiencies are," he explained.

He added that the system was built with smallholder farmers in mind, including offline functionality supported by field agents.

This allows data to be collected in areas with poor connectivity and synchronised once internet access is restored.

With CF Grower and CF Buyer, Complete Farmer is positioning itself to support a more structured agricultural value chain, where farmers can access guidance and markets more easily, and buyers can source produce with greater confidence.

The launch marks another step in Ghana's digital agriculture journey, offering a practical model for how technology can improve production, strengthen market linkages and create new opportunities across the sector.

CF Grower focuses on the farmer's production journey. It supports land mapping, soil and crop recommendations, crop-specific agronomic guidance and other tools that help farmers make better decisions from planning to harvest. The platform is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

CF Buyer, on the other hand, is built to improve commodity sourcing by connecting buyers directly to farmers and supporting more transparent supply relationships across Ghana and beyond. Buyers can access the platform through the Complete Farmer website at www.completefarmer.com.

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