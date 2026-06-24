Croatia knock Panama out of World Cup on Modrics 200th appearance

Croatia remain in contention for a last-32 spot at the World Cup after beating Panama in Toronto to register their first points in Group L.

A win on Saturday against Ghana, who earlier drew 0-0 with England, will confirm Croatia's place in the knockout phase.

Substitute Ante Budimir's goal nine minutes into the second half eliminated England's final group opponents Panama, who have lost their first two matches.

Panama's pace in attack had caused problems for the 2018 runners-up during a goalless first period, and Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic reacted to his side's disappointing first-half display by making two attacking changes at the break.

One of those paid off almost immediately as Osasuna forward Budimir calmly turned in Josip Stanisic's low cross at the far post.

That goal ensured Croatia captain Luka Modric's 200th international appearance ended in victory.

The 40-year-old, who was replaced after 81 minutes, is the fourth male player to reach that milestone as he features in his fifth World Cup.

The midfielder, who was lifted into the air by his teammates at the end, completed 88% of his passes, meaning he has completed 80% or more of his passes in all 19 World Cup appearances he has made.

Dalic said: "He is still influencing matches and to play for your country 200 times, that is a lot. We need to be very happy to have him in the team.

"Luka is very humble and this is why he is not for major celebrations. But I am very glad we marked this today in front of our fans."

Panama had chances to equalise and potentially extend their World Cup stay, but were thwarted by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who made a series of saves in one frantic spell just before the second-half hydration break.

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