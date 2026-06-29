Democratic Republic of Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga will miss their key World Cup clash against Uzbekistan on Saturday because he was not granted a ​United States visa.

Mboladinga rose to prominence at the Africa Cup of Nations ‌finals in Morocco at the turn of the year.

He cut a unique figure on the terraces as he stood motionless throughout DR Congo’s matches in tribute to his country's first Prime Minister, ​Patrice Lumumba, a revered figure in the country after being killed by a firing ​squad in 1961.

Mboladinga bears a remarkable resemblance to Lumumba, wearing colourful ⁠suits with his country's colours.

But after supporting the Congolese in their last match in ​Mexico, he will not be in Atlanta for their must-win game as they look ​to advance to the last 32.

Congolese Ambassador in Washington, Kapinga Yvette Ngandu, told Reuters she hoped he would get a visa if DR Congo progressed to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

“I ​hope he brings his own brand of support to the team,” she said ​on Saturday.

Nicknamed ‘Lumumba Vea’ because of his tribute, Mboladinga raises his arm to strike a pose similar ‌to one ⁠held by Lumumba in a statue of him in the capital Kinshasa.

In stark contrast to the vibrant singing and cheering fans around him, Mboladinga is still throughout the game.

His unique support won him worldwide notoriety, and when he returned from Morocco in January, he was gifted a jeep by the Congolese government.

Mboladinga was in the stands for DR Congo's last game against Colombia in Guadalajara, which they lost 1-0 on Tuesday, after belatedly arriving at the World Cup to bring his unique brand of support.

Mboladinga’s arrival at the World Cup was delayed due to restrictions imposed on travellers from the DR Congo following the Ebola outbreak in the country.

The number ⁠of confirmed ​Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo ​has increased to 1,203, including 321 deaths, government data showed on Friday.

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