Driving capacity building in SME Sector: Advans Ghana hosts SME growth clinic

For many small business owners in Ghana, the gap between survival and growth often comes down to access to knowledge, the right tools, and a financial partner who genuinely understands their journey. On Thursday, 18th June 2026, Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Company Limited took a meaningful step toward closing that gap, hosting its SME Growth Clinic at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

The event brought together over 60 SME clients and prospects from Advans Ghana's Kumasi branches for a full day of learning, conversation, and connection creating a space where entrepreneurs could be honest about their challenges and leave better equipped to face them. The workshop was designed with one clear purpose: to give business owners practical tools they could put to work immediately.

Sessions were built around three essential pillars:

Business Formalization: Walking entrepreneurs through the process of structuring and legitimizing their businesses for greater credibility, access to finance, and long-term sustainability.

Walking entrepreneurs through the process of structuring and legitimizing their businesses for greater credibility, access to finance, and long-term sustainability. Building a Business Continuity Plan: Helping SMEs think ahead, manage risk, and put safeguards in place to protect what they have built.

Helping SMEs think ahead, manage risk, and put safeguards in place to protect what they have built. Bookkeeping Fundamentals: Equipping business owners with simple, practical record-keeping skills to track income, manage expenses, and monitor profit month by month.

Women Haven Africa, an innovative hub dedicated to advancing women’s participation in entrepreneurship, leadership, and technology in Ghana, led the business formalization and bookkeeping sessions with remarkable energy and clarity. They ensured that participants could connect the lessons to their everyday realities, driving high engagement throughout. Attendees left equipped with practical tools including record-keeping books that enabled them to immediately apply what they had learned and strengthen their businesses from day one.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Barbara Odei, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, delivered more than a speech; she offered a vision of what it means to have a financial institution truly in your corner.

Beyond outlining Advans Ghana's wide range of products and services, Mrs. Odei encouraged attendees to embrace the digital tools available to them, including digital services like the MyAdvans Mobile App designed to make it easier for business owners to interact with the bank and manage supplier relationships seamlessly.

"Advans Ghana is not just a savings and loans company, we are a dedicated financial partner for SMEs. Every entrepreneur needs vision, and our role is to provide the tools, knowledge, and support to help turn that vision into reality," she affirmed.

Akwasi Adjei – Business owner at Atonsu " We are truly grateful to Advans Ghana for hosting an event that went far beyond service promotion. It gave us a clear understanding of the importance of business formalization, while providing professional advice and practical resources to guide our individual journeys. We left not only informed but genuinely inspired and with.”

Beyond the formal sessions, the SME Growth Clinic served as a hub for collaboration, resource-sharing, and networking. Business owners connected with peers, exchanged ideas, and built relationships that are set to outlast the event. The clinic stands as evidence of Advans Ghana's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, driving financial inclusion, and championing sustainable business development across the country

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.