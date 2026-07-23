Economic stabilisation was achieved through Ghanaians’ resilience, not government alone – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has acknowledged the sacrifices and resilience of Ghanaians in helping the country navigate its recent economic challenges, saying the government does not take their patience for granted.
He said the process of stabilising the economy was not achieved through government actions alone but was also made possible by the efforts of ordinary citizens across various sectors of the economy.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Ato Forson said economic recovery had been shaped by the endurance of households, businesses, farmers and workers.
“Mr Speaker, stabilisation was not won in this Chamber alone. It was won in homes, on farms, in workshops, in marketplaces, and through the patience and resilience of the Ghanaian people,” he told Parliament.
The Finance Minister said the government recognised that improvements in key economic indicators, such as lower inflation and exchange rate stability, did not immediately translate into relief for every household.
“We know that low inflation alone does not refill an empty pot; we know that a stronger cedi does not instantly repair a household budget stretched by years of economic mismanagement and crisis,” he said.
Dr Forson added that although the economy was showing signs of recovery, government was aware that many Ghanaians were still struggling with the effects of previous economic difficulties.
“And we know that there is still a distance between recovery and relief at the kitchen table,” he stated.
He assured that government would continue implementing policies aimed at ensuring that economic gains translate into improved living conditions and greater opportunities for citizens.
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