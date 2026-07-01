Egypt optimistic Salah will be fit to face Australia

Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist in Egypt's historic win

Egypt remain optimistic that the hamstring strain Mohamed Salah picked up against Iran will not prevent him from facing Australia in Friday's last-32 tie at the FIFA World Cup.

Salah suffered the injury in the group game that secured passage to the knockout stage for the Pharaohs, who are making their fourth appearance at a World Cup.

The North Africans reached the knockout phase for the first time after going unbeaten against Belgium, New Zealand and Iran to finish second in Group G.

However, celebrations following the 1-1 draw against Iran in Seattle were tempered when Salah was forced off in the 57th minute.

Scans confirmed the 34-year-old sustained a hamstring strain, but there is growing optimism within the Egyptian camp that the captain could feature against the Socceroos in Dallas (18:00 GMT), having returned to training on Tuesday.

The forward is undertaking an intensive rehabilitation programme and individual recovery sessions, with head coach Hossam Hassan downplaying concerns.

Salah has so far been key for the Pharaohs in front of goal, scoring in the 3-1 win over New Zealand and providing two assists at the finals.

If the former Liverpool forward is unavailable, much of Egypt's attacking responsibility is expected to fall on Omar Marmoush.

The Manchester City forward was left out of the starting line-up against Iran before being introduced as a second-half substitute. Sources close to the team say he was disappointed not to start and is determined to reclaim his place against Australia.

Some observers believe the 27-year-old has yet to make the expected impact at this tournament and Friday's knockout tie offers the perfect opportunity to change that narrative.

Defensive concerns grow

Egypt's biggest selection headache may ultimately come in defence, with the Iran game providing issues beyond just Salah's fitness.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem was forced off after only 14 minutes with a knee problem and is now racing to be fit for the Australia match.

But left-back Ahmed Fatouh is expected to miss the game after he also picked up a hamstring injury, only completing the 90 minutes because Egypt had already used all five of their substitutes.

Hamdi Fathi and Hossam Abdelmaguid are also dealing with fitness issues, leaving Hassan with difficult decisions as Egypt prepare to face a Socceroos side known for its physical intensity and disciplined defensive organisation.

Despite those concerns, Egypt remain hopeful that the return of their talismanic skipper will provide a major boost as they look to win a World Cup knockout game for the first time.

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