E&H Quarry supports Akraman Basic School with bookshop and canteen

Akraman Basic School at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern region has received a major boost after E&H Quarry constructed a modern canteen and bookshop for the school, ending years of pupils eating in what was described as a dangerous shed.

The school, which has existed in the community for over three decades, previously had pupils eating under a dilapidated and unsafe structure.

Speaking to Adom News after the handing-over ceremony, the Headmaster of Akraman Basic School, Rev. Edem Dzidufe Gbeckor-Kove, appealed to the government and civil society organisations to support the school with computers to furnish its ICT laboratory, as well as provide a washroom facility for both students and teachers to enhance teaching and learning.

He revealed that teachers often have to leave the school premises to attend to nature’s call, a situation that negatively affects academic work.

Rev. Gbeckor-Kove also noted that erosion is gradually damaging the old school building, which requires urgent attention.

He made these remarks when E&H Quarry, as part of its corporate social responsibility, constructed and furnished the canteen and bookshop for the school after years of pupils studying under difficult conditions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of E&H Quarry, Charlene Wang, urged the pupils to take their studies seriously, noting that education remains the most effective tool for transforming their lives.

A Director of E&H Quarry, Jhorge Sam, said the company was moved to act after witnessing the challenges faced by the pupils.

He further appealed to the school authorities and students to make good use of the facility, expressing hope that it would motivate the company to undertake more interventions.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Philbert Selorm Fummey, stated that the Assembly has prioritised education in the municipality as a means of reducing poverty in the future.

Madam Beatrice Mamle Inkoom, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Education Director, commended E&H Quarry for its support and appealed to the company to continue contributing to the improvement of education in the municipality.

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