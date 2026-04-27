Energy economist calls for clear timelines on power restoration

ECG denies return of dumsor in Ashanti region

Energy economist Kofi Ntow Kwaning has called for the establishment of clear and reliable timelines for power restoration efforts, warning that continued uncertainty is affecting planning for businesses, industries, and households.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, April 27, he acknowledged that the Energy Minister has provided explanations on the recent power challenges. However, he stressed that Ghanaians still require more certainty on when a stable electricity supply will be fully restored.

According to him, the absence of predictable schedules makes it difficult for industries and businesses that rely heavily on uninterrupted power to effectively plan their operations.

Mt Ntow Kwaning argued that even in situations where technical teams are still assessing interventions, authorities must provide a structured and transparent outlook to guide public expectations.

“I was thinking that in terms of timelines, there should be a clear plan that allows people to prepare and plan—especially industries and residential areas—because uncertainty is a major challenge for Ghanaians. When you are not sure what will happen, or whether the engineers’ work will deliver results, or if there are doubts, it becomes difficult to set timelines, and that creates a problem.

I think the Minister should go back to the drawing board and establish a proper timeline that will be in the best interest of Ghanaians,” he stated.

The energy economist's comment was in response to concerns over the frequent and unpredictable power outages linked to ongoing restoration works at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant.

The Energy Minister John Jinapor explained that because generation levels are changing rapidly as engineers work around the clock, it has become difficult to maintain fixed weekly load-shedding schedules.

He noted that even within a single day, the available power supply can change, requiring the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to revise outage plans accordingly.

He therefore announced that ECG will now issue shorter, more frequent updates instead of long-term schedules, adding that the government will remain transparent with Ghanaians as efforts continue to restore full capacity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.