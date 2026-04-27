Expedite 1,200 MW gas projects in 2026 budget – Energy economist to gov’t

Energy economist Kofi Ntow Kwaning has urged the government to accelerate the implementation of its planned 1,200 megawatt gas-fired power generation projects, warning that delays could have serious long-term consequences for Ghana’s energy security and economic stability.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, April 27, he referenced the 2026 budget statement, particularly page 117, which outlines the government’s intention to expand power generation capacity using natural gas.

He noted that the project was expected to commence this year, but progress has been slow as the country moves into the second quarter.

"In the 2026 Budget, specifically page 117, I think, it came out that the government is going to build about 1,200 megawatts by using gas, and it was supposed to have started this year, but we are in the second quarter, nothing has started," he said. "So I urge the government to just speed up because if you are not able to do this by 2030, there is going to be a huge ramification for the Ghanaian, especially industries and residential homes."

Mr Kwaning stressed the need for government to urgently prioritise commitments outlined in the budget, adding that global volatility in oil and gas markets makes energy planning more critical than ever.

He warned that delays could expose the country to external shocks in fuel pricing and availability, potentially affecting power generation and supply reliability.

“We should go ahead and do what we promised in the budget and ensure we achieve those results,” he stated.

He also referenced ongoing discussions around reforms within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), including earlier considerations of partial privatisation, noting that improvements in the distribution sector remain key to enhancing efficiency and financial sustainability.

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