Recurring power issues tied to investment gaps — Michael Aidoo

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A Member of Parliament on the Energy Committee, Michael Aidoo, has called for urgent and coordinated investments in Ghana’s gas supply chain and electricity transmission infrastructure, warning that persistent weaknesses in the sector are contributing to recurring power challenges.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Thursday, April 30, the lawmaker cautioned against what he described as “knee-jerk reactions” to power sector issues, urging the government to focus on long-term structural solutions rather than temporary fixes.

He stressed that Ghana’s thermal generation sector remains heavily dependent on reliable gas supply, noting that shortages continue to constrain output from several power plants.

“Today, hydro accounts for less than 40%, in some cases less than 30% of our power generation, while the remainder is thermal. Some of the thermal plants are down because they need gas. I have reiterated the point that Ghana Gas alone cannot fully support our thermal generation needs. That is why there were plans for expansion projects such as Ghana Gas Phase 2,” he noted. “So government should prioritise funding and allocations to ensure adequate gas supply to sustain our thermal plants, so that we do not experience these challenges," he added. He also referenced ongoing expansion plans, including proposals to increase gas processing capacity, but insisted that more urgent action is needed to stabilise supply to thermal plants.

Beyond fuel supply, the MP highlighted concerns about underinvestment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, particularly at the level of the GRIDCo, which is responsible for transporting electricity across the country.

He said the company has, over time, requested funding for maintenance and system upgrades, but has not consistently received adequate budgetary support to execute critical works.

The lawmaker warned that delays in addressing these infrastructure gaps increase the risk of system failures and reduce the reliability of the electricity supply.

He further noted that similar financial constraints have affected the Electricity Company of Ghana, limiting its ability to undertake essential maintenance and procurement activities.

“When spending is constrained, it affects maintenance and the ability to keep facilities in good condition,” he said.

The MP therefore called for a comprehensive approach to energy sector reform, including improved financing for gas supply, stronger investment in transmission systems, and accelerated expansion of renewable energy options such as solar mini-grids for smaller communities.

He argued that decentralised solar projects could help reduce pressure on the national grid while improving access in remote areas.

The comments come amid ongoing national discussions on the stability of Ghana’s power supply and the sustainability of energy financing mechanisms.

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