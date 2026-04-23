Football

Estevao’s World Cup hopes in doubt after hamstring injury

Source: BBC  
  23 April 2026 3:49am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chelsea winger Estevao's chances of playing for Brazil at the World Cup are in doubt after he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

The 18-year-old was forced off during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Manchester United after he pulled up.

Subsequent scans have confirmed a hamstring strain, ruling the teenager out of Chelsea's remaining matches this season.

But the injury raises questions over his involvement in this summer's World Cup, with Estevao a regular pick in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad in the build-up to the tournament in north America.

While sources close to Estevao have told BBC Sport that he will be fit to feature in the tournament, it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will risk selecting the winger given he may not be able to prove his fitness in time for the group stages.

Estevao was visibly upset when he left the field against Manchester United.

"He was devastated," Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said after the match.

"He was crying at half-time. I'm really devastated for him."

Brazil face Morocco in their opening World Cup group stage match on 13 June.

It is the second time this season Estevao has suffered a hamstring injury. Captain Reece James, forward Cole Palmer and young attacker Jamie Gittens are also currently sidelined with similar issues.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances during his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.

He joined Chelsea in the summer from Brazilian club Palmeiras for an initial £29m fee, which could rise by a further £51m through add-ons.

Chelsea lost 3-0 at Brighton on Tuesday and have dropped to seventh in the Premier League table, with Champions League qualification now in doubt and Rosenior's future increasingly uncertain.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group