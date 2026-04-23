Estevao’s World Cup hopes in doubt after hamstring injury

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Chelsea winger Estevao's chances of playing for Brazil at the World Cup are in doubt after he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.
The 18-year-old was forced off during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Manchester United after he pulled up.
Subsequent scans have confirmed a hamstring strain, ruling the teenager out of Chelsea's remaining matches this season.
But the injury raises questions over his involvement in this summer's World Cup, with Estevao a regular pick in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad in the build-up to the tournament in north America.
While sources close to Estevao have told BBC Sport that he will be fit to feature in the tournament, it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will risk selecting the winger given he may not be able to prove his fitness in time for the group stages.
Estevao was visibly upset when he left the field against Manchester United.
"He was devastated," Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said after the match.
"He was crying at half-time. I'm really devastated for him."
Brazil face Morocco in their opening World Cup group stage match on 13 June.
It is the second time this season Estevao has suffered a hamstring injury. Captain Reece James, forward Cole Palmer and young attacker Jamie Gittens are also currently sidelined with similar issues.
The Brazilian has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances during his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.
He joined Chelsea in the summer from Brazilian club Palmeiras for an initial £29m fee, which could rise by a further £51m through add-ons.
Chelsea lost 3-0 at Brighton on Tuesday and have dropped to seventh in the Premier League table, with Champions League qualification now in doubt and Rosenior's future increasingly uncertain.
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