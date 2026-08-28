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Every leader must leave a lasting legacy – Gomoa Fetteh Chief

Source: Albert Kuzor and Elizabeth Assuman  
  28 August 2026 1:51pm
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The Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen Traditional Area, Nana Abor Atta II, has underscored the importance of purposeful leadership and community development, stressing that every leader must leave a lasting legacy.

In an interview with Elizabeth Essuman on Behind The Lens with Queen Liz, Nana Abor Atta II reflected on his traditional leadership, the history of the Gomoa Fetteh Festival, and his vision for the community.

The interview followed the celebration of the Gomoa Fetteh Festival in Ghana’s Central Region, which featured colourful displays of the area’s culture, customs and traditions.

Watch the interview below.

Nana Abor Atta II, who was installed on 16 October 2019, discussed the origins and evolution of the festival, as well as the significance of traditional institutions in preserving cultural heritage and advancing development.

He also highlighted the responsibilities of traditional leaders, including promoting peace and unity, safeguarding local customs and supporting projects that improve the lives of their people.

Since assuming the stool, the chief has championed several community development initiatives, including the construction of polyclinics, durbar grounds and an ultra-modern astroturf.

The interview further explores the role of festivals in bringing communities together, strengthening cultural identity and mobilising support for development across Ghana and Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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