Every leader must leave a lasting legacy – Gomoa Fetteh Chief

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen Traditional Area, Nana Abor Atta II, has underscored the importance of purposeful leadership and community development, stressing that every leader must leave a lasting legacy.
In an interview with Elizabeth Essuman on Behind The Lens with Queen Liz, Nana Abor Atta II reflected on his traditional leadership, the history of the Gomoa Fetteh Festival, and his vision for the community.
The interview followed the celebration of the Gomoa Fetteh Festival in Ghana’s Central Region, which featured colourful displays of the area’s culture, customs and traditions.
Watch the interview below.
Nana Abor Atta II, who was installed on 16 October 2019, discussed the origins and evolution of the festival, as well as the significance of traditional institutions in preserving cultural heritage and advancing development.
He also highlighted the responsibilities of traditional leaders, including promoting peace and unity, safeguarding local customs and supporting projects that improve the lives of their people.
Since assuming the stool, the chief has championed several community development initiatives, including the construction of polyclinics, durbar grounds and an ultra-modern astroturf.
The interview further explores the role of festivals in bringing communities together, strengthening cultural identity and mobilising support for development across Ghana and Africa.
Latest Stories
-
Northshore Apparel Hub shows what Ghanaian enterprise can achieve – GEXIM CEO
2 minutes
-
Ghana wants investment, not aid from development partners – Mahama
6 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel shows what 24-hour economy can deliver – Mahama
17 minutes
-
From refuse dump site to garment factory – CEO tells Northshore Apparel’s transformation story
18 minutes
-
AG inaugurates 11-member committee to implement Ghana’s proposed constitutional reforms
23 minutes
-
Add value to cotton before export – Trade Minister urges Ghana
24 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel factory creates 3,000 jobs, targets 10,000 at full capacity
1 hour
-
Agalga assumes office as Majority Leader, pledges consensus building
1 hour
-
GEXIM shifts lending focus to high-impact businesses – CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub positions Ghana for global garment market – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub to strengthen Ghana’s garment and apparel exports – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Ashanti Region introduces virtual labour ward as 92% of KATH maternal deaths involve referrals
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS stuns GSTS, snatches seed to book quarter-final spot
1 hour
-
Media freedom must be matched with responsibility – Bagbin
1 hour
-
Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport
1 hour