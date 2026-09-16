Ex-Spurs midfielder Bissouma completes Ajax move

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Former Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has joined Ajax on an initial deal that runs until the end of the season.
The defensive midfielder, 30, was out of contract following his release from Spurs in June.
Bissouma has agreed a deal until the end of the season, but BBC Sport understands his contract includes the option of a further 12 months.
Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff said they had been in talks with Bissouma since August.
Cruyff told the club website: "We have brought in an experienced player who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level. He is capable of playing in several positions, and we hope he will be available for selection as soon as possible."
Bissouma joined Spurs in 2022 and made 111 appearances for the north London outfit following a high-profile move from Brighton.
In August 2025, the then Spurs manager Thomas Frank left Bissouma out of his squad to face Paris St-Germain in the Uefa Super Cup because of persistent lateness.
Bissouma made 11 appearances for Tottenham in his final season with the club, with all of them coming in the Premier League as they finished 17th for the second consecutive season.
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