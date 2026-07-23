Finance Minister to present 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review today

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to present the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament today, Thursday, July 23, outlining the government's fiscal performance during the first half of the year and its economic policy direction for the remaining months of 2026.
The review is expected to assess the economy's performance against the targets set in the 2026 Budget, which sought to transition Ghana from macroeconomic stabilisation to sustained economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline.
Since the budget was presented in November 2025, key economic indicators have shown stronger-than-expected performance, with inflation declining to 5.3 per cent, alongside improvements in fiscal consolidation, the external sector and debt sustainability.
The Finance Minister is also expected to provide updates on revenue mobilisation, public expenditure, debt management and financing plans for the second half of the year.
Government is widely expected to maintain its current tax policy, with indications suggesting the review will not introduce new taxes but will instead focus on implementing existing fiscal measures to preserve macroeconomic stability.
The review is also anticipated to update Parliament on Ghana's transition from the International Monetary Fund's Extended Credit Facility programme to the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which is expected to guide economic reforms after the current IMF programme ends.
The Mid-Year Budget Review is regarded as a key fiscal policy statement because it provides insight into government spending priorities, borrowing plans and the broader economic outlook.
Businesses, investors and development partners are expected to monitor the presentation closely for signals on inflation, interest rates, exchange rate stability and any adjustments to expenditure allocations or financing strategies for the rest of the year.
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