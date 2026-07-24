2026 Mid-year budget: Growth without jobs not enough — Prof. Boadi warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Isaac Boadi, has urged the government to place job creation at the centre of its economic recovery agenda, arguing that macroeconomic stability alone will not improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians.
Commenting on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Professor Boadi acknowledged improvements in key macroeconomic indicators but said the budget did not sufficiently address the country's pressing employment challenge.
Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Friday, July 24, the finance expert observed that while the government had made progress in stabilising the economy, revenue performance remained below target, a situation he said could constrain public expenditure and development programmes.
According to him, several key revenue indicators fell short of their half-year targets, raising concerns about the government's ability to finance planned interventions.
Professor Boadi said although the country's economic fundamentals had shown signs of improvement, the government must ensure that the gains translate into tangible employment opportunities for citizens.
He expressed concern that the mid-year budget placed greater emphasis on indicators such as inflation, debt sustainability, international reserves and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, with comparatively little attention paid to job creation.
"What we are saying is that we all live in one economy; it's our hope, and it's our prayer that measures put in place by this administration will help."
Highlighting what he described as the missing employment dimension of the budget, he added:
"I didn't hear more issues on discussions on employment."
The UPSA dean also underscored the importance of expanding Ghana's export base to strengthen foreign exchange earnings and support long-term economic growth.
Referring to earlier discussions on the programme, he agreed that economies with weak export performance often struggle to generate adequate foreign exchange, placing pressure on their currencies.
"If we have an economy that does not export, we are not getting more revenue from exports. Definitely, you have issues with your exchange rates and all that."
While acknowledging that declining inflation, improving debt indicators and stronger external reserves were positive developments, Professor Boadi maintained that such achievements would have limited impact unless they resulted in meaningful employment.
"We are celebrating GDP growth. We are celebrating inflation. We are celebrating debt. We are celebrating reserve. Fine. How many jobs have all these created?"
His remarks add to the growing debate among economists and policy analysts over the need for Ghana's macroeconomic recovery to be matched by stronger employment growth, particularly for young people, as government pursues fiscal consolidation and economic transformation.
READ ALSO: Full text: 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
11 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
32 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
44 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
49 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
54 minutes
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
54 minutes
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
55 minutes
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
57 minutes
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
1 hour
-
Culture before internal communication plan: Why Africa needs the ACCRA framework
1 hour