FiveSixFive Limited unveils PA Conference 2026 focused on tech and influence

Audio By Carbonatix
FiveSixFive Limited has unveiled the 2026 edition of the PA Conference in Accra, with organisers positioning the event as a platform to deepen professional development while promoting Ghana as a hub for business tourism and regional conferences.
The sixth edition of the conference is scheduled for July 23 to 24, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, and is expected to bring together about 250 administrative professionals from across the African sub-region.
Speaking at the media launch in Accra, Managing Partner of FiveSixFive Limited, Maame Ekua Gaisey, said this year’s conference will focus on influence, technology, and professional advancement within administrative roles.
“For PA Conference 2026, we’re looking at bringing our professionals together to learn around influence, tech, and how to elevate the profession from the boardroom through to operations,” she said.
She added that the event is also designed to position Ghana as a key destination for business and conference tourism, with participation expected from countries including Nigeria, The Gambia, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mali.
“We are looking at the sub-region because, as we say, we are the gateway to Africa,” she stated.
According to her, the conference will not only benefit participants but also create economic opportunities for local businesses, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
“When delegates come, they will fly in, they will have to sleep, so that’s hotels,” she said, adding that curated tours will expose participants to Ghana’s culture, arts markets, and local commerce.
She further noted that MSMEs will have the opportunity to exhibit their products, while Francophone translation services and virtual participation options will be provided to widen access.
The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has backed the initiative as part of efforts to grow Ghana’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.
Chief Executive Officer of GTDC, Professor Kobby Mensah, said the initiative aligns with the government’s goal of positioning MICE as a key driver of tourism growth.
“We have a subsector called MICE, which is meetings, incentives, conferences and events, and it is the goal of this administration to ensure that MICE becomes one of the top tourism products and services in Ghana,” he said.
Organisers say the conference will feature speakers from business, academia, and industry, with discussions centred on leadership, digital transformation, and the evolving role of administrative professionals in modern organisations.
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