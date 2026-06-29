Flood turns disaster into ‘shopping spree’ as residents scramble for warehouse goods washed into gutters

Some residents in parts of Accra have turned the flooding disaster into a "shopping spree," collecting goods that were swept from an unidentified warehouse by floodwaters on Monday morning.

Videos and reports on social media show crowds of residents scrambling over scattered goods strewn across floodwater and debris, retrieving items including provisions, toiletries, gas cylinders, and electrical gadgets from the Tema Motorway and surrounding areas, which were carried along by rushing water.

The warehouse from which the goods originated has not been officially identified, and the value of the goods lost or the extent of damage to the facility, has yet to be confirmed.

The incident is one of several that unfolded as heavy rains on Monday morning caused extensive flooding across the capital, bringing traffic to a near standstill and inundating homes and businesses.

Among the hardest-hit locations was the Tetteh Quashie Interchange, where floodwaters submerged sections of the underpass, leaving vehicles stranded.

Other affected areas included Tse Addo, Alajo, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, Weija, Mallam, Spintex, Apenkwa, and portions of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Floodwaters reportedly crossed the stretch of the N1 Highway, particularly along the Accra-Kasoa stretch through Weija and Mallam, significantly slowing traffic during the Monday morning rush hour.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has activated emergency response teams across affected areas and urged residents in flood-prone and low-lying communities to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads, and move to safer locations where necessary.

The Interior Minister has also urged residents of Accra to work from home on Monday as the situation develops.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned that more rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, with the rainy season having already caused significant damage across parts of southern Ghana in recent weeks.

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