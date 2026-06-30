Flooding needs behaviour change not just engineering solutions– Hydrological Authority

The Ghana Hydrological Authority (HYDRO) has stated that Ghana's persistent flooding cannot be resolved through engineering projects alone, stressing that changing public attitudes and behaviours is equally critical to reducing the country's flood risk.

In a statement issued following the recent floods that affected Accra and other parts of the country, the Authority said the devastation caused by the heavy rains highlighted the need for a collective national response involving both government and citizens.

It noted that while climate change has contributed to more intense rainfall, human activities continue to worsen the impact of flooding across many communities.

"Flooding is not solely an engineering challenge—it is also a behavioural challenge," the Authority stated.

According to HYDRO, indiscriminate disposal of refuse into drains and waterways, illegal construction on floodplains and watercourses, inadequate maintenance of drainage infrastructure, and rapid, unplanned urban development remain among the leading causes of severe flooding.

The Authority explained that although the government continues to invest in drainage infrastructure, dredging exercises and flood management projects, these efforts will only produce lasting results if supported by responsible public behaviour.

"Sustainable solutions require the active participation of every citizen," it said.

The Authority disclosed that it is stepping up inspections of major drainage systems, identifying flood-prone communities requiring urgent intervention and accelerating maintenance works before further rainfall.

It also revealed that it is expanding flood risk mapping, hazard assessments, hydrological monitoring, flood forecasting and early warning systems while strengthening collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Water Resources Commission, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), the media and other partners to improve coordinated flood management.

In addition, HYDRO said it is promoting nature-based solutions such as wetland conservation, watershed protection and climate-resilient drainage infrastructure to strengthen the country's resilience.

The Authority appealed to the public to avoid dumping waste into drains, streams and lagoons, keep drainage channels around homes and businesses free of obstructions, refrain from constructing on waterways and wetlands, and report blocked drains and illegal developments to the appropriate authorities.

It also encouraged citizens to participate in community clean-up campaigns, pay attention to official weather forecasts and flood warnings, and comply with evacuation directives whenever necessary. "Changing long-standing behaviours is essential if we are to build safer, more resilient communities," the statement said.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding lives and property through sustainable flood management measures, HYDRO stressed that addressing Ghana's flooding challenge requires a "whole-of-society approach" involving government institutions, local authorities, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, religious bodies, educational institutions, the private sector, the media and individual citizens.

It urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant throughout the rainy season, reminding the public that "Please remember that when it comes to water and floods, everyone lives downstream."

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