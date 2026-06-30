GARID says about $150m of $285m flood project funding has been committed

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project says about $150 million of its total $285 million World Bank-funded envelope has been committed so far, as questions continue over the pace of implementation of flood-control works in Accra.

Project Coordinator, Ohene Sarfoh, disclosed this while speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, explaining that the amount covers both contracted works and spending on consultations across 17 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Greater Accra.

“What we have spent on consultations and all of that, all together, I think we have done about [the equivalent of] $150 million,” he said.

Dr Sarfoh said the project’s original financing package stood at $285 million, but noted that $65 million was redirected to Ghana’s COVID-19 response, reducing the initial allocation for drainage and flood works.

He added that an additional $150 million was approved by the World Bank in 2023 to expand the scope of the project and extend its implementation period from 2025 to 2027.

He explained that funds are not released as a lump sum but are drawn down progressively in line with agreed financing arrangements between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank.

According to him, GARID has also received “commitment authorisation” to proceed with pending contracts, including works delayed by structural bottlenecks such as bridges restricting water flow.

The update comes amid concerns over the pace of fund utilisation.

A World Bank implementation support mission in September 2024 indicated that $127.1 million had been disbursed, representing 36.3% of total project financing.

The report also noted that contractor payments were lagging behind physical progress on site, contributing to slower-than-expected disbursement.

The mission rated progress toward flood risk management objectives as “Moderately Satisfactory,” citing delays in finalising designs for major infrastructure, including detention ponds valued at $44.4 million.

The financial disclosure comes just days after torrential rains on June 28 and 29 left large parts of Accra submerged, with at least three deaths reported in the Alajo area following electrocution incidents linked to floodwaters.

President John Dramani Mahama indicated that rainfall levels reached about 140 millimetres, significantly higher than previous peaks recorded in the capital.

Major roads and communities including the N1 Highway, Spintex, Kaneshie, Achimota and sections of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange were heavily affected.

GARID remains Ghana’s flagship World Bank-funded urban resilience programme, covering flood risk management, drainage infrastructure, solid waste systems and community upgrading projects across the Odaw Basin.

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