GARID blames urbanisation and wetland encroachment for worsening Accra flooding

The Coordinator of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, Dr Kwadwo Ohene Sarfoh, has attributed the worsening flood situation in the Greater Accra Region to rapid urbanisation and widespread encroachment on wetlands and other natural drainage areas.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, July 3, Dr Ohene Sarfoh presented satellite imagery showing how unchecked development over the years has reduced the city's capacity to contain stormwater during periods of heavy rainfall.

According to him, studies conducted on major wetlands, streams and stormwater drains revealed extensive encroachment, particularly around the Akwapim Ridge and the Densu-Weija Basin, where natural water retention areas have been significantly depleted.

He said comparative satellite images from 2010, 2023 and 2026 show a sharp increase in developments on hillsides and within wetlands, leaving little space for floodwaters to collect before flowing into residential communities.

"The city no longer has enough space for water to pond, allowing runoff to be contained before it reaches settlements," he said.

Dr Sarfoh explained that developers often reclaim wetlands by filling them with earth during the dry season before putting up buildings, gradually eliminating the natural flood buffers that help protect communities during heavy rains.

He warned that unless development within wetlands and waterways is effectively controlled, flooding in the capital is likely to become more frequent and severe.

The presentation formed part of the government's post-flood mitigation briefing, where officials outlined both immediate recovery measures and long-term interventions aimed at improving drainage infrastructure, protecting wetlands and strengthening enforcement of environmental and planning regulations.

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