Ghana and Germany strengthen green hydrogen collaboration for sustainable industrial development

Researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners from Ghana and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing green hydrogen technologies and sustainable industrial transformation.

Director-General of Ghana’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Professor Paul P. Bosu, who chaired a virtual seminar, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in accelerating renewable energy innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable industrial development.

The seminar titled “Green Hydrogen Pathways: Ghana–Germany Collaboration for Sustainable Industrial Development,” was organized under the TWAS-DFG Cooperation Visits Programme through a partnership between the CSIR–Institute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR), and the Institute of Renewable Energy Systems (IRES), University of Applied Sciences Stralsund, Germany.

The Convener, Ing. Dr. Latifatu Mohammed, highlighted the role of the TWAS-DFG programme in strengthening scientific exchange between Ghana and Germany. She noted that Ghana possesses significant renewable energy resources and substantial green hydrogen production potential, estimated at approximately 14,196 Mt annually from solar energy and 10,123 Mt annually from wind energy, creating opportunities for decentralized hydrogen systems, industrial growth, and export markets.

In his remarks, Ing. Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim, Director of CSIR-IIR, emphasized that green hydrogen presents opportunities for industrial decarbonization, energy security, job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable economic development.

Professor Ralph Sonntag, Rector of the University of Applied Sciences Stralsund, reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to strengthening research collaboration with Ghana to address global energy challenges and support the transition to sustainable energy systems.

Representative of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Gyimah Mohammed, highlighted Ghana’s commitment to climate action and called for stronger policy support, research investments, and strategic partnerships to accelerate hydrogen technology deployment.

Industry representatives from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) emphasized the importance of pilot projects, public-private partnerships, industrial off-takers, and proof-of-concept demonstrations, particularly decentralized hydrogen systems that can support future large-scale commercial deployment.

Keynote presentation

The keynote presentation by Professor Johannes Gulden, Director of IRES, focused on global hydrogen developments, Germany’s hydrogen strategy, and opportunities for Ghana–Germany cooperation.

He emphasized that successful hydrogen economies require not only abundant renewable energy resources but also supportive policies, robust regulatory frameworks, attractive investment mechanisms, and strong international partnerships.

Professor Gulden further argued that Ghana should develop a comprehensive national hydrogen strategy and implementation plan that clearly outlines hydrogen production, utilization pathways, infrastructure development, and market integration.

He noted that national-level planning is essential for aligning stakeholders around a common vision and providing direction for the growth of a sustainable hydrogen economy. Once such a framework is established, smaller projects and initiatives can be effectively aligned to support national objectives.

Drawing on the experiences of Germany and other European countries, he highlighted the importance of a coordinated national vision and long-term planning in driving hydrogen development.

During the open forum, participants discussed green ammonia production, renewable energy integration, hydrogen-based energy storage, infrastructure development, policy frameworks, workforce development, and financing opportunities.

The seminar strengthened Ghana–Germany collaboration, enhanced awareness of hydrogen technologies, identified opportunities for pilot projects and joint research initiatives, and fostered stronger engagement among academia, industry, government, and development partners.

Participant evaluations confirmed the seminar’s success, with respondents rating the event highly for its relevance, quality of presentations, and potential impact.

The seminar concluded with a renewed commitment to deepen cooperation in research, innovation, capacity building, and technology deployment, positioning green hydrogen as a key driver of sustainable industrial development and energy transition in Ghana and beyond.

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