Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Chamber of Mines has donated relief items worth about GH¢2 million to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support victims of the recent floods across the country.
The donation, which included mattresses, bed sheets, bags of rice, wellington boots, hand gloves and assorted beverages, was made as government renewed calls for a collective response to disaster management.
Receiving the items on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior, Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Terlabi commended the Chamber and its member companies for supporting affected families during a difficult period.
“The recent floods have had a devastating impact on many families and communities. Homes and livelihoods have been destroyed, businesses disrupted, and most painfully, precious lives have been lost,” he said.
He noted that beyond the destruction of property, many families had been displaced, children's education disrupted and livelihoods affected, making the support timely.
Mr Terlabi praised the Chamber for its continued contribution to national development and humanitarian efforts, recalling its assistance to communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.
He assured the donors that NADMO would ensure the relief items are distributed fairly, transparently and to those most in need.
The Deputy Minister also urged corporate institutions, faith-based organisations and philanthropists to complement government's efforts by supporting disaster victims.
“Government cannot do it alone,” he said, stressing the need for stronger partnerships in disaster preparedness and response.
He further called for long-term measures to reduce the impact of flooding, including improved physical planning, effective drainage infrastructure, protection of waterways, proper waste management and stronger early warning systems.
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, expressed sympathy to families and communities affected by the floods.
He also called for increased investment in NADMO to strengthen the organisation's capacity to undertake preventive interventions and reduce the impact of future disasters.
Latest Stories
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
11 seconds
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
2 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
2 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
8 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
13 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
18 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
20 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
20 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
25 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
35 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
42 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
50 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
53 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
59 minutes
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour