National

Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  5 August 2026 5:42pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has donated relief items worth about GH¢2 million to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support victims of the recent floods across the country.

The donation, which included mattresses, bed sheets, bags of rice, wellington boots, hand gloves and assorted beverages, was made as government renewed calls for a collective response to disaster management.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior, Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Terlabi commended the Chamber and its member companies for supporting affected families during a difficult period.

“The recent floods have had a devastating impact on many families and communities. Homes and livelihoods have been destroyed, businesses disrupted, and most painfully, precious lives have been lost,” he said.

He noted that beyond the destruction of property, many families had been displaced, children's education disrupted and livelihoods affected, making the support timely.

Mr Terlabi praised the Chamber for its continued contribution to national development and humanitarian efforts, recalling its assistance to communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He assured the donors that NADMO would ensure the relief items are distributed fairly, transparently and to those most in need.

The Deputy Minister also urged corporate institutions, faith-based organisations and philanthropists to complement government's efforts by supporting disaster victims.

“Government cannot do it alone,” he said, stressing the need for stronger partnerships in disaster preparedness and response.

He further called for long-term measures to reduce the impact of flooding, including improved physical planning, effective drainage infrastructure, protection of waterways, proper waste management and stronger early warning systems.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, expressed sympathy to families and communities affected by the floods.

He also called for increased investment in NADMO to strengthen the organisation's capacity to undertake preventive interventions and reduce the impact of future disasters.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group