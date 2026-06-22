Ghana deepens energy partnership with SEforALL to advance energy access, sustainable development

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) to expand energy access and accelerate the country’s sustainable development agenda.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 22, Dr Jinapor disclosed that he had held discussions with Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer of SEforALL and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

The meeting focused on deepening cooperation between Ghana and the international organisation in advancing national energy priorities.

According to the Minister, the discussions explored opportunities for enhanced support in expanding access to electricity, promoting renewable energy solutions and mobilising investments needed to drive growth within Ghana’s energy sector.

Dr Jinapor commended SEforALL for its role in promoting universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy around the world.

He also praised the organisation’s contribution to Mission 300, a continental initiative aimed at connecting 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

“I commended SEforALL for its global leadership in advancing universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy, as well as its pivotal role in supporting Mission 300, an ambitious initiative to connect 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030 and accelerate inclusive economic development across the continent,” he stated.

He added that “Ghana greatly values SEforALL’s continued partnership and support in expanding energy access, promoting renewable energy solutions, mobilising investment, and driving sustainable economic growth.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.