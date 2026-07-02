Ghana Exim Bank joins UN Global Compact to deepen commitment to sustainable finance and responsible business

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (Ghana Exim Bank) has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), becoming part of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative in a move that reinforces its commitment to responsible banking, sustainable finance and ethical corporate governance.

The landmark announcement was made during a signing ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, July 2, where the bank formally pledged to align its operations and business strategy with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles covering human rights, labour standards, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption.

The move places Ghana Exim Bank among a growing global network of more than 20,000 companies and organisations committed to advancing sustainable business practices while supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah, described the occasion as a defining moment in the bank's evolution, noting that membership of the Global Compact reflects its determination to operate as a responsible financial institution that balances economic growth with social and environmental responsibility.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Ghana Export-Import Bank," Mr Mensah said. "We are honoured to officially join the United Nations Global Compact, aligning our operations with its Ten Principles across human rights, labour, environment, anti-corruption and other critical areas. By embracing these principles, we reaffirm our commitment to conducting business in a responsible, ethical and sustainable manner."

He explained that the decision forms part of a broader institutional transformation that seeks to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into every aspect of the bank's operations, financing decisions and stakeholder engagements.

According to Mr Mensah, Ghana Exim Bank began laying the groundwork for this transition in January 2025 with the introduction of a comprehensive ESG and Sustainability Policy.

As part of the reforms, the bank established the Sustainability and Strategic Impact Department (SSID) to drive the implementation of sustainability initiatives across the institution.

He said the department was created to strengthen the bank's sustainable finance framework, improve impact measurement and ensure that responsible financing principles become integral to the institution's operations rather than stand-alone initiatives.

"In January 2025, we took decisive steps to introduce an ESG and Sustainability Policy, which saw the creation and mainstreaming of the Sustainability and Strategic Impact Department," he stated.

"This was undertaken to strengthen our sustainable finance practices, enhance our approach to impact measurement and embed responsible financing principles across all areas of our operations."

Mr Mensah stressed that sustainability must move beyond policy statements to become an essential component of institutional decision-making.

"It also signalled our intent to move beyond ambition into action by ensuring that sustainability is not an isolated initiative, but a core part of our operations," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer noted that joining the UN Global Compact would further strengthen Ghana Exim Bank's efforts to contribute meaningfully to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals through stronger partnerships, knowledge-sharing and continuous institutional improvement.

He highlighted Sustainable Development Goal 17, which focuses on partnerships for sustainable development, describing it as central to the bank's decision to become part of the international network.

"Our participation in the UN Global Compact represents an important progression in this journey and also supports our efforts to implement activities that align with the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

"SDG 17 calls for global partnerships for sustainable development, and that is exactly what joining the UN Global Compact does. It connects us to a global network of like-minded organisations dedicated to advancing responsible business practices."

Mr Mensah observed that participation in the Global Compact provides access to an international community of businesses and institutions committed to sustainability, innovation and responsible corporate leadership, while simultaneously raising expectations for transparency and accountability.

"At the same time, it holds us to a higher standard of accountability, requiring us to continuously improve our operations, measure our impact effectively and contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals," he said.

He described the partnership as an opportunity for Ghana Exim Bank to deepen institutional learning, collaborate with global partners and exchange best practices that will strengthen its contribution to Ghana's economic transformation.

"This partnership offers us a valuable platform to learn, collaborate and share our experiences as we strive to make a positive difference," he noted.

Mr Mensah further disclosed that the bank has already begun implementing systems to measure and report the developmental impact of its financing activities on businesses, communities and the wider Ghanaian economy.

According to him, transparent reporting and accountability would become even more central to the bank's operations under its Global Compact commitments.

"We have already begun taking concrete steps to measure and report on the impact of our operations and financing activities on Ghanaian society," he stated.

"As part of our commitment under the UN Global Compact, we will go even further by transparently communicating our progress, ensuring that we remain accountable to both our stakeholders and the communities we serve as enshrined in the legal framework that establishes us."

He reaffirmed the bank's determination to continue integrating responsible business principles into its governance systems, financing decisions and stakeholder engagement while supporting inclusive economic growth, industrialisation and export development.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, Mr Tolu Kweku Lacroix, welcomed Ghana Exim Bank into the global sustainability initiative, describing the decision as a major step towards strengthening responsible corporate leadership and advancing sustainable development in Ghana.

He commended the bank's leadership for committing to the Global Compact's Ten Principles and stressed that the real value of membership lies in ensuring that those principles become embedded in everyday business operations.

"We resonate very strongly with the commitment you have expressed today to our Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption," Mr Lacroix said.

"These principles must be embedded in your practices as a company, as a bank and across your stakeholder engagements, and we are here to support you throughout that journey."

Mr Lacroix assured the bank of the Network's continued support through a range of programmes, sustainability accelerators and capacity-building initiatives designed to strengthen ESG performance and promote responsible business practices.

He explained that membership of the Global Compact provides opportunities to learn from a diverse community of organisations while participating in collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing global sustainability challenges.

"We will introduce you to our programmes and accelerators so that you will be able to learn and connect with others," he stated.

"We have an extensive network of companies within the Global Compact. Here in Africa, we have 12 local networks, while globally we have about 70 networks representing more than 20,000 companies."

According to Mr Lacroix, these networks create opportunities for businesses to exchange knowledge, develop partnerships and work collectively towards achieving sustainable development objectives.

He also highlighted the indispensable role of corporate leadership in driving sustainable business transformation, noting that the Global Compact has grown from just 40 participating companies in 1999 to a worldwide movement involving more than 20,000 organisations.

"Corporate leadership is extremely important," he said.

"It was chief executive officers and managing directors who came together in 1999 to answer the call to join a compact of principles. It started with just 40 companies, and today that number has grown to more than 20,000 organisations worldwide."

Expressing confidence in Ghana Exim Bank's commitment, Mr Lacroix said he believed the institution's participation would produce lasting results and contribute significantly to Ghana's sustainable development agenda.

"It is our belief that because of this commitment, this will not be an initiative for just one year, but one that will endure for many years to come," he remarked.

"Ghana Exim Bank will contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, and we in Ghana stand ready and remain available to work with you in advancing your sustainability journey."

He expressed optimism that the bank would emerge as one of Ghana's leading champions of sustainable finance and responsible corporate governance under the Global Compact framework.

"We look forward to witnessing the achievements you will make now and well into the future," he said.

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