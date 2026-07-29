Ghana Publishing Company acquires rare six-colour digital press to boost commercial printing

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) has acquired a rare six-colour Xerox Iridesse digital press as part of efforts to strengthen its commercial printing operations and position itself as a leading player in Ghana's printing industry.

Managing Director Nana Kwasi Boatey Esq. described the acquisition as a major milestone in the company's transformation agenda, saying the new equipment will enable GPCL to deliver premium-quality printing services while competing more effectively with private sector operators.

According to him, the Xerox Iridesse press offers capabilities beyond conventional digital printing machines commonly used in Ghana.

"Ordinarily, most of the digital presses in Ghana are four-colour machines. You have the four basic colours, which are yellow, magenta, cyan and black. But this is a six colour. It's able to give you two additional colours at any time," Mr Boatey said.

He explained that the additional colour stations allow the machine to produce speciality finishes, including metallic gold and silver, white, pink and other premium print effects that are increasingly sought after in the commercial printing market.

Mr Boatey said only three other machines with similar capabilities were available in Ghana at the time of the acquisition, giving the state-owned company a competitive advantage.

The Managing Director said the investment reflects GPCL's commitment to becoming a modern and commercially competitive printing company.

"You see, the Ghana Publishing Company is into the commercial printing business. And we want to be able to compete favourably in the commercial market," he said.

He added that the acquisition fulfilled the company's pledge to improve its production capacity and service delivery.

"I say without doubt or authority that if you want the best quality press—digital printing of any sort—with the acquisition of this Iridesse SC1000 machine, the best place to go will be the Ghana Publishing Company. Just come and see the output and decide for yourself," he stated.

The investment follows GPCL's strongest financial performance in recent years.

The company recorded a profit after tax of GH¢16.96 million in the 2025 financial year, up from GH¢2.23 million in 2024, while total revenue increased from GH¢60.78 million to GH¢72.85 million.

Responding to concerns about the cost of the investment, Mr Boatey said the company's improved financial position made it possible to invest in strategic assets that would generate long-term value.

"What is the point in having liquidity if you're not investing in the company? The company has needs. If the company has some liquidity that has to be disposed of in any way, this is the best way to do it," he said.

The acquisition forms part of a broader restructuring programme introduced since Mr Boatey's appointment in February 2025.

The reforms include the introduction of a two-shift working system aligned with the government's 24-hour economy policy, the creation of new operational departments and the rollout of a security-enhanced gazette.

"We believe that with this as an addition to the already significant gamut of equipment that we have, we should be able to compete very favourably in the market," Mr Boatey said.

"What we desire is to build a Ghana Publishing Company that will be an ultramodern publishing company in the West African subregion."

GPCL said the machine has already been delivered, with installation and staff training currently underway ahead of full commercial operations. The company also indicated that it intends to continue investing in modern equipment as it expands its footprint within Ghana and across the West African sub-region.

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