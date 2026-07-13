Ghanaian midfielder Amin Ziblim joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj on three-year deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian midfielder Amin Ziblim has completed a move to Romanian top-flight side CFR Cluj, signing a three-year contract with the club.
The 20-year-old joins the former Romanian champions on a free transfer after bringing his spell at second-tier side Muscelul Câmpulung to an end.
Ziblim moved to Europe in 2024 from Ghanaian outfit MŠK Žilina Africa, the feeder club of Slovak side MŠK Žilina, and initially featured for Žilina's B team.
After finding opportunities with the first team limited, he secured a loan move to Muscelul Câmpulung, where he established himself as a key player, making 20 league appearances in Romania's second tier.
His performances earned him a trial with CFR Cluj at the end of the season. He trained with the first team during pre-season and featured in a friendly against Azerbaijani side Neftchi Baku before convincing the club to offer him a permanent deal.
Confirming the signing, CFR Cluj wrote on their official social media channels:
"We are happy to announce that, starting today, Amin Ziblim is our new player! Aged 20, Amin plays as a central midfielder.
"Last season, he played for Muscelul Câmpulung in the 2nd League, where he made 20 appearances. Formed at MŠK Žilina Africa, a satellite club of the Slovak team MŠK Žilina, Amin later made the step to Europe, playing for the team in Slovakia.
"Having been in trials since the team's reunion, Amin trained with our team and played in yesterday's friendly match against Neftchi Baku. We wish him a welcome and many achievements with CFR Cluj"
The three-year deal marks a significant milestone in Ziblim's career as he prepares for his first campaign in Romania's top flight with one of the country's most successful clubs.
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