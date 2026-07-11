Ghanaian optometrist wins top innovation award at University of Houston summer health research programme

A Ghanaian optometrist, Dr. Randolph Jeffrey Kwaw, has been recognised as part of the team that won the Overall Best Innovator Award at the Summer Health Research Programme at the University of Houston.

The three-week programme, hosted by the University of Houston School of Medicine and sponsored by the Humana Institute, brought together 35 participants from diverse healthcare and academic backgrounds. They were challenged to develop innovative solutions to pressing public health issues.

The participants were divided into seven multidisciplinary teams and tasked with applying research skills, collaboration and evidence-based innovation to propose practical solutions.

Dr. Kwaw's team, Healthy Vision in Children, comprising Anand Sabnis, Chitra Damani, David Huynh and Ja'Dasia Sims, focused on addressing a critical gap in paediatric eye health by improving vision screening among preschool-aged children.

Although vision screening is mandatory for preschool children in several U.S. states, including Texas, many children still do not undergo screening. Recognising this challenge, the team developed an innovative, research-based approach to improve preschool vision screening through a more accessible, practical and scalable model.

Their proposed solution aims to improve the early detection of vision problems, enabling timely intervention and reducing the long-term effects of preventable visual impairment on children's learning, development and overall quality of life.

Following a competitive pitch, the Healthy Vision in Children project was selected as the most innovative among the seven competing teams, earning the Overall Best Innovator Award and the programme's top cash prize.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr. Kwaw described the recognition as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation in addressing real-world healthcare challenges.

"This experience reinforced the importance of collaborative problem-solving in healthcare. Working with an exceptional multidisciplinary team allowed us to develop a solution with the potential to improve access to vision screening for children and contribute to better health and educational outcomes," he said.

Dr. Kwaw also expressed gratitude to the University of Houston School of Medicine, the Humana Institute, and the team's mentors—Dr. Summer Chavez, Dr. Arthur Fernandes, Dr. Shainy Varghese and Jacy King, MBA—for their guidance and support throughout the programme.

He said the experience has strengthened his commitment to advancing eye health advocacy, public health innovation and research, while showcasing the growing impact of Ghanaian healthcare professionals on the global stage.

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