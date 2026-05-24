Ghana’s Isaac Nii Ayetey Tagoe wins bronze at Oran World Para Powerlifting 2026

Isaac Nii Ayetey Tagoe delivered a strong performance to secure a bronze medal in the Men’s Up to 72kg category.

Ghana’s para powerlifting campaign at the ORAN World Para Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Algeria continues to gather momentum as Isaac Nii Ayetey Tagoe delivered a strong performance to secure a bronze medal in the Men’s Up to 72kg category.

Competing against some of the world’s finest athletes, Tagoe finished ranked 8th in the world and 4th in Africa, further highlighting Ghana’s growing strength and competitiveness in international para sports.

The achievement represents another important step in Ghana’s qualification journey toward the LA 2028 Paralympic Games, where athletes are expected to participate in multiple international competitions to accumulate ranking points and secure qualification.

Officials within the para sports fraternity have emphasized the urgent need for increased financial support and investment in para sports development to enable athletes to compete consistently on the international circuit and strengthen Ghana’s chances of qualification for future global competitions.

Isaac Nii Ayetey Tagoe expressed gratitude for the support received throughout his journey, particularly acknowledging the leadership and encouragement of African Paralympic Committee President, Samson Deen.

Ghana continues to make its mark on the global para sports stage through resilience, discipline, and excellence.

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