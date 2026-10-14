Ghana’s Vivies Academy wins six awards in South Africa, earns Croatia 2027 finals slot

Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy (VDTA) has secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa, with dancers from the Ghanaian academy qualifying for the World Dance Championship finals in Croatia.

The academy earned honours in contemporary dance, lyrical dance and acrobatics, with dancer and teacher Daniel Appah receiving recognition in the Senior Contemporary Solo category and the competition’s Personality Award.

Rita Abankwah and Anna Bashiru placed second in the Senior Contemporary Duo category, while the quartet of Rita Abankwah, Hillary Oppong, Anna Bashiru and Michelle Kassis finished third in the Senior Contemporary Quartet category.

Rita Abankwah also placed second in Senior Acrobatics Dance.

Michelle Kassis, the youngest member of the delegation, secured third place in Children’s Lyrical Dance, competing against more than 20 dancers.

The team’s routines were developed under the direction of Omoyemi Davies, the academy’s Head of Academy and Choreographer. He attributed the achievement to the dedication required to turn ambition into performance.

“When you dream, dream big, but make sure it doesn’t end as just a dream. Fight till you see that dream become a reality,” he said.

The academy said the results reflected the combined efforts of its choreographer, teachers and dancers, whose training and preparation helped secure recognition on the international stage.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vivian Boateng said the achievement went beyond the awards, demonstrating the potential of Ghanaian talent and the importance of creating opportunities for young performers.

“I have always believed in Ghana’s creative industry and the extraordinary talent we have in this country. Opportunities like this allow us to showcase Ghanaian talent on the world stage and demonstrate that our young people have a place in the global creative ecosystem,” she said.

Ms Boateng expressed hope that the team’s success would encourage young Ghanaians interested in the arts to continue developing their abilities.

“My hope is that this experience inspires every young person in Ghana with a passion or gift for the arts to keep learning, training and honing their craft. Talent must be nurtured, discipline must be developed, and young people must be given opportunities to discover just how far their gifts can take them,” she said.

She added that the experience should help the academy’s students recognise their potential to compete internationally.

“For our own students, I want them to understand that the world is not beyond their reach. They belong in the global conversation. They have a place on international stages, and with the right training, commitment and opportunities, they can compete and contribute meaningfully.”

VDTA offers training in ballet, contemporary dance, Ghanaian dance, acrobatics, drama and musical theatre, with a focus on developing versatile performers.

The academy said participation in international competitions exposes students to different artistic standards while helping them build confidence, resilience, teamwork and the ability to perform under pressure.

As the dancers prepare for the finals in Croatia, the academy plans to build on their experience in Johannesburg to strengthen their performances.

It also acknowledged the contribution of teachers, parents and the wider VDTA community in supporting the team’s international participation.

“This is bigger than winning awards. It is about expanding possibilities for young people and showing what Ghana’s creative industry can offer the world,” Ms Boateng said.

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