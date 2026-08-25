GhIE inducts 183 engineers, calls for stronger action on galamsey and infrastructure

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has inducted 183 new members at its 49th Induction Ceremony, with the President of the Institution, Ing. Dr. Ludwig Annang Hesse, calling on engineers to uphold professional standards and contribute to national development.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, brought together engineers who successfully passed the March-April 2026 Engineering Professional Examinations.

Ing. Dr. Hesse said the achievement of the new members was a reflection of their discipline, resilience, perseverance, and commitment to professional excellence.

“Your achievement is a testament to your discipline, resilience, perseverance, and commitment to professional excellence,” he said.

He urged the new members to commit themselves to continuous professional development and lifelong learning, while also taking an active part in the activities of the Institution.

The President also reminded the inductees to pay their annual subscriptions and applicable fees and to refrain from undertaking engineering work for which they are not competent or qualified.

He further urged them to uphold the dignity of the engineering profession.

“I encourage you to bear the engineering title high, with pride, dignity, humility, and a strong sense of professional duty,” he said.

Ing. Dr. Hesse said the induction marked more than just the admission of new members into the Institution, but also the beginning of a greater responsibility to society.

“Today, you are not simply becoming members of an institution. You are accepting a responsibility to society,” he said.

He urged engineers to speak up when systems fail and to ensure that their professional decisions prioritise public safety and the national interest.

“Engineering is never just about structures, machines, systems and numbers. Engineering is ultimately about people,” Ing. Dr. Hesse said.

He used the occasion to call for a comprehensive review of Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, galamsey is not only an environmental issue but also a threat to Ghana’s forests, rivers, farmlands, food security and the health and well-being of citizens.

“We must know what success looks like. And, more importantly, the people of Ghana must be able to see that success,” he said.

The GhIE President also raised concerns about building collapses and called for stronger enforcement of laws, regulations and professional processes designed to protect lives.

He said engineers must learn from past tragedies and ensure that appropriate action is taken to prevent similar incidents.

On flooding, Ing. Dr. Hesse said Ghana must move beyond responding to floods after they occur and focus on reducing flood risks before the rains arrive.

“We must plan better. We must build better. And we must maintain what we build,” he said.

He also highlighted the 2026 Ghana Infrastructure Report Card, which assesses eight sectors, including education, electric power, roads and bridges, railways, telecommunications, potable water, health and aviation.

Despite the expanded scope of the assessment, Ghana maintained an overall infrastructure grade of D3.

Ing. Dr. Hesse said the report identifies financing, maintenance, asset preservation, health and safety, and resilience as areas requiring urgent attention.

He said the Institution’s theme, “Engineering Our Future – Do It Well, Do It Right,” should guide engineers in their professional duties.

“Ghana does not simply need more engineers. Ghana needs engineers who can be trusted,” he said.

He urged the new members to uphold professional integrity, protect public resources, respect the environment and put human life above convenience and personal gain.

“Do your work with competence. Do your work with integrity. And do your work with the public good in mind,” he said.

The President congratulated the new members and urged them to carry their professional responsibilities with integrity as they begin the next stage of their careers.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the GhIE Membership Committee, Ing. Dr. Michael Ankamah-Bekoe, gave the breakdown of the inductees.

He said 173 candidates were being inducted into the Professional Engineering class, four into the Professional Engineering Technologists class and one as a Companion Member of the Institution.

He added that two persons who had previously gone through induction would also be presented for induction into the Professional Engineering class.

This brings the total number of candidates to 183, with 100 to be inducted in the morning session and 81 later in the afternoon.

For the Professional Engineering class, the candidates include 50 in civil engineering, 30 in mechanical and marine engineering, 39 in plumbing and mining, and 49 in electrical and electronics.

For the Professional Engineering Technologists class, 30 candidates are from mechanical and marine engineering.

Ing. Dr. Ankamah-Bekoe said the successful candidates had demonstrated discipline, resilience, perseverance, and commitment to professional excellence.

He congratulated the inductees and urged them to remain committed to continuous professional development and lifelong learning.

He also encouraged the new members to actively participate in the Institution’s activities, pay their annual subscriptions, and refrain from undertaking engineering work for which they are not competent or qualified.

The 49th Induction Ceremony marks another milestone in the development of the engineering profession in Ghana, as the new members take on greater responsibilities to the profession and society.

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