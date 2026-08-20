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Bawumia engages engineers on solutions to Ghana’s development challenges

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 August 2026 5:11am
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New Patriotic Party's flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) as part of his ongoing consultations with key professional groups on solutions to Ghana’s development challenges.

The discussions focused on a range of issues, including urban transport, infrastructure development, public procurement and value for money.

Dr Bawumia said the engagement formed part of efforts by his policy team to draw on the expertise of professionals as it develops proposals to address some of the country’s longstanding challenges.

He stressed the importance of incorporating technical and professional perspectives into national policymaking, arguing that engineers, scientists, technologists and other experts have an important role to play in Ghana’s development.

“No nation can develop without the valuable input of engineers, scientists, technologists and other professionals,” he said.

Dr Bawumia expressed appreciation to the President of the GhIE, the President-Elect, the Vice-President and other members who participated in the meeting, describing the discussions as “fruitful” and “productive”.

He said their contributions would be considered as his policy team works towards developing practical solutions to problems confronting the country.

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