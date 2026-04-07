Engineers and Planners Ltd secures Damang Mining Lease after grueling $500m competitive tender

Founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has officially approved the grant of the Damang Mining Lease to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P), concluding a high-stakes competitive bidding process designed to revitalise one of Ghana’s most significant mineral assets.

In a press release issued today, 7th April 2026, the Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, confirmed he had upheld the recommendations of a specialised Tender Committee, which identified E&P as the most capable entity to extend the life of the Damang Mine beyond the next decade.

E&P emerged victorious from a pool of four companies that submitted bids by the 31st March deadline. According to the Tender Committee’s report, E&P’s proposal was the only one that fully satisfied the rigorous financial requirements, specifically demonstrating "evidence of access to financing, meeting the USD 500 million minimum threshold".

The committee noted that E&P demonstrated superior technical knowledge of the Damang Mine’s unique geology and infrastructure, presenting a comprehensive plan to sustain operations for at least another ten years.

“The Company demonstrated the highest capability to operate the Damang mine, substantiated by their submission of the most viable tender,” the report concluded.

The selection process followed a strict two-phase evaluation under LI 2176. The initial "Mandatory Requirements" phase—which included valid tax, SSNIT, and VAT clearances, as well as a GHS 100,000 application fee—saw two firms immediately disqualified.

Maripoma Mining Services Ltd and Vortex Resources Mining Group were both declared "non-responsive" for failing to submit the necessary documentation.

This left only E&P and Heath Goldfields Ltd for the technical evaluation. However, Heath Goldfields failed to reach the finish line, falling short of the minimum qualifying technical score of 80%. Consequently, their financial proposal was never opened.

The Ministry’s decision marks a pivotal moment for the Damang Mine, which has long been a cornerstone of the local economy. By selecting a wholly-owned Ghanaian company that met all international financing benchmarks, the government reiterated its commitment to both local content and industrial stability.

The Minerals Commission has been directed to take all necessary regulatory steps immediately to give legal effect to the approval, ensuring a seamless transition and the commencement of the new 10-year development plan.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.