GIISDEC targets mine and processing plant development by 2027

William Okofo Dartey

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), William Okofo Dartey, has disclosed that the corporation is making steady progress towards establishing a mine and processing plant as part of efforts to develop Ghana's iron and steel industry.

According to him, discussions with potential investors have advanced significantly, with the investors already presenting details of their proposed investment to the corporation.

Speaking on the outlook of the project, Mr. Okofo Dartey expressed confidence that the necessary groundwork is being laid to ensure the commencement of mining operations within the next year.

"The investors have come to our office and explained to us the amount they want to invest. We have started acquiring land, so I am very sure that by 2027 we should be setting up a mine, which will lead to the setting up of a processing plant," he stated.

The GIISDEC CEO noted that the acquisition of land marks a critical step in the implementation of the project, which is expected to boost value addition in Ghana's mineral sector and support industrialisation efforts.

He explained that the establishment of a mine and a processing plant would help unlock the country's iron ore potential, create employment opportunities and strengthen the local steel value chain.

"We have started acquiring land, and the processes are moving steadily. By 2027, we should be setting up a mine, which will subsequently lead to the establishment of a processing plant," he emphasized.

The planned investment forms part of broader efforts by GIISDEC to attract strategic partners to develop Ghana's iron ore resources and reduce the country's dependence on imported steel products.

Industry observers believe the project could serve as a major catalyst for industrial growth, providing raw materials for local manufacturing while creating jobs across the mining and processing value chain.

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