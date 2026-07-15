GJA Volta receives cement and GH¢5,000 donation for Press Centre Phase Two project

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has received fresh support towards the completion of its Press Centre Phase Two Project following separate donations from the Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Edem Kpotosu, and Doelyn Company Limited.

The donations, comprising 20 bags of cement from the Ho Central MP and GH¢5,000 from Doelyn Company Limited, are expected to accelerate construction of the facility, which is being developed as a permanent home for journalists in the Volta Region.

The items and cash donation were officially received by the Volta Regional Chairman of the GJA, Dr Harrison Belley, on behalf of the Association.

Expressing appreciation to the donors, Dr Belley described the contributions as timely and said they reflected growing confidence in the Association's vision for the project.

According to him, the Press Centre is intended to serve as more than an administrative office, providing a professional resource centre that will support journalists through training programmes, media engagements, press conferences and other activities aimed at promoting ethical and responsible journalism.

"The support we have received today demonstrates that there are individuals and organisations who appreciate the critical role of the media in national development. We are deeply grateful to Hon. Edem Kpotosu and Doelyn Company Limited for believing in this vision and contributing to its realisation," he said.

Dr Belley noted that while steady progress has been made on the project, significant work remains before the facility can be completed and fully operational.

He therefore appealed to corporate organisations, financial institutions, development partners, traditional authorities, public agencies, philanthropists and individuals to contribute through cash donations, building materials or other forms of support.

He stressed that supporting the project was an investment in quality journalism, public accountability and democratic governance.

"The media remains one of the strongest pillars of democracy. Providing journalists with a conducive environment to work, collaborate and build their professional capacity ultimately benefits society as a whole. We therefore call on all well-meaning individuals and institutions to partner with us to complete this important regional project on schedule," Dr Belley appealed.

When completed, the Volta Regional Press Centre is expected to serve as a hub for journalists across the region, hosting professional development programmes, stakeholder engagements, press conferences and other activities designed to strengthen media practice.

The GJA believes the facility will improve the welfare and working environment of journalists while contributing to media independence and enhancing the quality of public discourse in the Volta Region.

The Association expressed optimism that continued support from public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and development partners would enable the project to be completed within the planned timeframe.

It also thanked Edem Kpotosu and Doelyn Company Limited for their contributions and encouraged other organisations and individuals to emulate their example by supporting the project, which it said would leave a lasting legacy for journalism and press freedom in the region.

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