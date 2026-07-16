GoldBod hosts Zambian delegation to share Ghana’s gold sector reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has hosted a high-level delegation from the Republic of Zambia to share Ghana's experience in gold sector governance and reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, responsible mining and value addition.
The study visit is intended to enable the Zambian delegation to understudy Ghana's gold trading framework as Zambia develops its emerging gold industry.
During the engagement, GoldBod showcased its institutional model, highlighting its licensing framework, responsible mining initiatives, traceability systems, compliance mechanisms and value addition strategy designed to maximise national benefits from Ghana's gold resources.
The discussions also focused on promoting stronger governance across the gold value chain and sharing best practices to support sustainable mineral resource management.
GoldBod said the exchange underscores the growing importance of collaboration among African countries in building resilient, transparent and globally competitive mineral sectors.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional cooperation and advancing responsible, value-driven gold governance across the continent.
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