Gov’t to fund long-term flood control under 2027 Budget, Ato Forson announces

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources to develop a comprehensive and permanent solution to recurring flooding in Accra and other flood-prone parts of the country.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament, Dr Forson said additional resources were already being made available for ongoing dredging and construction of critical drains in affected areas, acting on the President's direction.

"On the direction of his excellency the President, I am making available additional resources for ongoing dredging and construction of critical drains in the affected areas," he told the House.

He said funding for the broader, permanent solution to flooding would be captured in the 2027 budget and the medium-term expenditure framework, rather than in the current fiscal year.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of recurring seasonal flooding in Accra and other urban centres, which has repeatedly caused displacement, property damage and loss of life in recent years. Government's own urban drainage and sanitation projects, including the GARID initiative, have previously been tied to efforts to manage the capital's flood risk.

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