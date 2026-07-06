Hanan’s arrest based on frozen bank account claim ‘comical’ — Godfred Dame

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Attorney General and lawyer for Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has described as “comical” the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer over claims that he attempted to withdraw funds from a frozen bank account.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, July 6, Mr Dame said the reason publicly advanced for his client’s arrest was "unlawful" and unsupported by any evidence.
Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, had earlier disclosed that Mr Aludiba was arrested at the Accra International Airport on Saturday night after investigators received information that he had allegedly attempted to withdraw funds from a frozen bank account before travelling to the United Kingdom.
But Mr Dame rejected that explanation, insisting that no such attempt was ever made.
"There was never any attempt by Hanan to withdraw funds from any account. In any event, what was the basis of that attempt? You cannot withdraw money from the account without the issuance of a check or without the execution of a withdrawal note.
“He [Attorney General] should exhibit the cheque that he claims Hanan signed. But there was an attempt without a cheque or withdrawal note? I mean the situation is just comical. It's just comical and I see that it's so unwholesome for our democracy. It is the resort to shameful and inferior tactics,” he stated.
Mr Dame further criticised the Attorney-General’s handling of the matter, describing it as an abuse of legal process and an affront to the rights of an accused person.
“I’m surprised the Attorney-General of the Republic would resort to these substandard strategies, very inferior tactics, to curtail the rights of an accused person in favour of whom a court has granted an order permitting him to travel,” he said.
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