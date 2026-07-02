Hantavirus outbreak nearing its end, WHO chief says

The hantavirus outbreak is nearing its end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said all contacts of two cases identified in South Africa had now completed their follow-up period, with no additional cases reported.

“Quarantine and follow-up periods have also been completed for everyone in Spain and the Netherlands, including the MV Hondius crew members,” he wrote on X. As of June 25, 30 contacts were still under follow-up, he said.

“The total number of cases remains at 13, including three fatalities.

The situation remains stable, and the outbreak is nearing its end.” WHO “expresses gratitude to all countries involved in the response for their cooperation,” Tedros added. The outbreak of the South American Andes variant of the virus on the small cruise ship sparked global concern.

In total, around 150 passengers, crew members and accompanying experts from 23 countries were on board the Hondius. The WHO believes the chain of infection may have originated with a Dutch couple, who could have contracted the virus ashore in Argentina before boarding the ship.

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