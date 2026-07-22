High Court grants police assistance order for Receiver to take possession of Cheddar’s No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel

The Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra has granted a warrant of police assistance to UK-based Cola Holdings Limited and its appointed Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo, to take possession of No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu, Accra.

The order, made by Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson on July 21, followed an application by Cola Holdings and the Receiver after they informed the court that they had been unable to obtain possession of the property peacefully.

According to the court order (below), Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited opposed the application through one of its directors, Nana Kwame Bediako (alias Cheddar). However, the court dismissed the grounds advanced in opposition.

In its ruling, the court held that Cola Holdings had registered its security interest over the property at the Collateral Registry and had obtained a Memorandum of No Objection to realise its security. Justice Faraday Johnson further held that, under the Borrowers and Lenders Act, 2020 (Act 1052), the company was entitled to seek police assistance after it was unable to obtain possession of the property without resistance.

The court also found that Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited had not placed sufficient evidence before it to justify refusing the application.

The court consequently granted leave for a warrant of police assistance to enable Cola Holdings and the Receiver to take possession of the property and realise the security in accordance with the law.

Court records show that Tsatsu Tsikata and Tata Kosi Foliba represented Cola Holdings and the Receiver, while Bobby Banson and Isaac Akerefie-Mensah appeared for Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited.

The order relates solely to the application for police assistance and does not determine any other issues or claims that may arise between the parties.

The latest ruling forms part of an ongoing legal dispute arising from the enforcement of a security interest over the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel. Court records indicate that Mr Dodoo was appointed Receiver by Cola Holdings under the Borrowers and Lenders Act after the company took steps to realise its security over the property.

The matter follows earlier proceedings connected to the enforcement in Ghana of a judgment of the High Court of England and Wales involving Cola Holdings Limited. In January 2026, Mr Bediako publicly stated that he disputed liability under the judgment and had instructed his lawyers to challenge its enforcement through the Ghanaian courts.

He said the transaction related to a facility which he said had been obtained by Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited from the International Finance Corporation. He also stated that he had appealed a High Court decision relating to the registration of the foreign judgment and intended to pursue all available legal remedies

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