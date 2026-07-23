Highlife to the World campaign begins global journey with Paris launch

Ghana’s ambitious Highlife to the World (H2TW) campaign has officially begun its international journey with a successful launch in Paris, France, where a well-attended masterclass celebrated the history, artistry and global influence of Highlife music.

The initiative follows the inscription of Ghana’s Highlife music and dance on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It seeks to preserve, promote and showcase one of Africa’s most influential musical traditions on the global stage.

The Paris masterclass, organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with BenayaCon Promotions and ShowBiz Africa, marked the first event in an international campaign aimed at introducing new audiences around the world to the unique sounds, rhythms and cultural heritage of Highlife.

Held at La Communale de Saint-Ouen in Paris, the event attracted music enthusiasts, members of the Ghanaian diaspora, cultural advocates, European participants and other international guests eager to experience Ghana’s iconic music genre. Ghana’s Ambassador to France, H.E. Mavis Ama Frimpong, also attended the launch in support of Ghana’s cultural diplomacy.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons highlighted the significance of the initiative.

“Highlife is Ghana’s musical heartbeat. By taking it to the world, we honour our past, educate new audiences, and create future opportunities for our artists,” he said.

The campaign has received support from several key state institutions, including the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Creative Arts Agency and the Black Star Experience Secretariat. The organisers believe Highlife is not only a musical genre but also a strategic cultural asset capable of strengthening Ghana’s international image, boosting tourism and creating opportunities for musicians and other creative professionals.

Participants at the masterclass explored the origins, evolution and technical elements of Highlife music through presentations by some of Ghana’s respected music personalities, including Bessa Simons, veteran guitarist George Spratz and guest facilitator James Tamakloe.

The sessions traced Highlife’s development from Ghana’s coastal communities to its emergence as a dominant West African musical movement, while highlighting its influence on contemporary African music, including Afrobeats and modern Ghanaian popular music.

Participants also received practical lessons on Highlife composition, guitar techniques, rhythmic patterns, instrumentation and the cultural narratives that underpin the genre. Many attendees, particularly European participants and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, expressed interest in seeing more Highlife workshops, concerts and cultural events organised across Europe.

Following the successful Paris launch, the campaign will continue with a series of educational programmes and concerts across Europe.

The next stop will be Barcelona, Spain, on August 2, 2026, where the campaign will stage its first major open-air Highlife concert at SeaSea Beach Club.

The European tour will then move to Düsseldorf, Germany, for its second educational masterclass on August 4, before culminating in a major live concert at TOR3 Night Club on August 8, featuring both legendary and contemporary Ghanaian musicians.

With a carefully curated line-up of veteran performers, emerging talents, cultural educators and industry professionals, the Highlife to the World campaign aims to position Ghana’s musical heritage for greater international recognition.

MUSIGA believes the initiative will help preserve the legacy of Highlife, inspire a new generation of musicians, foster international collaborations and strengthen Ghana’s position as a leading destination for cultural tourism.

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