Ghana’s Ambassador to France represents country at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Ambassador to France, H.E. Mavis Ama Frimpong, has represented the Republic of Ghana at France’s official Bastille Day celebrations held on 14 July 2026 along the iconic Champs-Élysées in Paris.
The annual celebration commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison on 14 July 1789, a historic event that marked a turning point in the French Revolution and came to symbolise the enduring values of Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité -Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.
The national event brought together Heads of State, members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials and other distinguished guests to honour France’s National Day and celebrate the country’s history, national unity and democratic ideals.
Ambassador Frimpong’s participation highlighted the strong and longstanding diplomatic relations between Ghana and France, while reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.
Ghana and France have maintained a cordial partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation in key areas, including trade, education, security, culture and sustainable development.
The two countries continue to collaborate on issues of shared interest, with a focus on promoting peace, economic growth and prosperity.
On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, Ambassador Frimpong extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of France on the occasion of their National Day.
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