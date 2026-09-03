Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, Essumeja Omanhene, His Excellency Mr. John Agyekum Kuffour, (Former President of Ghana), His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, (Former President of Ghana), His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia (Former Vice President of Ghana), Hon, Lawyer SK Boafo (Former Ashanti Regional Minister & Former Minister for Chieftancy & Culture and current Chairman of the National Minerals Commission), Lawyer Kwame Agyapong Boafo (Past Lay President, The Methodist Church Ghana), And the entire Aduana family of Essumeja, Ashanti announces the demise of their beloved His Excellency Professor Yaw Safo Boafo
Burial Service: Saturday, 5th September, 2026 from 7am to 11am @ Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church, Adum, Kumasi (near Kumasi Central Prisons).
Final Funeral Rites: At Heroes Park, Kumasi Sports Stadium, from 1 pm to 6 pm
Burial At: Essumeja Royal Mausoleum
Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 6th September 2026 at Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church, Adum, Kumasi at 9am.
Widow: Mrs Stella Boafo
Children:
1. Annabelle Adwoa Sarpomaa Boafo (UK)
2. Nana Safo Kantanka Boafo (CBG Bank, Kumasi)
3. Apostle Yaa Twumasiwaa Boafo Minlah (GLCC, Accra)
4. Fuad Iddrisu Boafo (Canada)
5. Rev Kofi Adade Boafo ( Accra)
All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
28 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
2 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
3 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
3 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
4 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
4 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
5 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
6 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
6 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
9 hours