H.E Professor Yaw Safo Boafo

Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, Essumeja Omanhene, His Excellency Mr. John Agyekum Kuffour, (Former President of Ghana), His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, (Former President of Ghana), His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia (Former Vice President of Ghana), Hon, Lawyer SK Boafo (Former Ashanti Regional Minister & Former Minister for Chieftancy & Culture and current Chairman of the National Minerals Commission), Lawyer Kwame Agyapong Boafo (Past Lay President, The Methodist Church Ghana), And the entire Aduana family of Essumeja, Ashanti announces the demise of their beloved His Excellency Professor Yaw Safo Boafo

Burial Service: Saturday, 5th September, 2026 from 7am to 11am @ Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church, Adum, Kumasi (near Kumasi Central Prisons).

Final Funeral Rites: At Heroes Park, Kumasi Sports Stadium, from 1 pm to 6 pm

Burial At: Essumeja Royal Mausoleum

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 6th September 2026 at Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church, Adum, Kumasi at 9am.

Widow: Mrs Stella Boafo

Children:

1. Annabelle Adwoa Sarpomaa Boafo (UK)

2. Nana Safo Kantanka Boafo (CBG Bank, Kumasi)

3. Apostle Yaa Twumasiwaa Boafo Minlah (GLCC, Accra)

4. Fuad Iddrisu Boafo (Canada)

5. Rev Kofi Adade Boafo ( Accra)

All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited

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