Hollard Ghana opens 50-seater call centre to boost customer experience

Audio By Carbonatix
Hollard Ghana has opened a new 50-seater call centre in Accra, expanding its customer service operations as the insurer looks to handle a growing number of policyholders more efficiently.
The facility, which serves both Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, will handle incoming calls while also reaching out to customers proactively. The team will deal with claims, policy updates, renewals, product questions, and general assistance.
'We want to respond faster'
Group CEO Patience Akyianu said the investment is about making sure customers feel heard.
"At Hollard, our purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future, and we do this by treating everyone with care and dignity," she said.
"The new centre allows us to respond faster to customer needs and make sure every interaction with Hollard reflects the care we stand for."
Akyianu added that the expansion has also created jobs, with new team members recruited to run the centre.
'Insurance is about trust and accessibility'
Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, said the company's customer base has grown considerably, making the expansion necessary.
"Insurance is ultimately about trust and accessibility," he said. "With more customers coming on board, we need to meet them where they are. This new centre makes it easier for people to reach us."
He said the customer experience team is trained to guide clients through their insurance journey and provide timely support.
Customers to expect calls from toll-free line
As part of the new setup, Hollard customers may receive calls from the official toll-free number 0800 444 999. These calls will offer value-added products, proactive engagement, and service updates.
The new centre adds to Hollard's existing channels, including nationwide branches, Hollard 2U franchise shops, Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores, and online platforms at www.hollard.com.gh and www.melcom.com/hollard-insurance.
Hollard has operated in Ghana for 25 years, formerly as Metropolitan Insurance. The group is present in 18 countries and offers life and general insurance products including Motor, Home, Travel, Business, Life, Funeral, and Agriculture coverage.
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