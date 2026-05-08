How well do you know Mum? Heartwarming answers ahead of Joy FM’s Mother’s Day Out

As Mother’s Day approaches, many children are preparing to celebrate the women who have shaped their lives with love, sacrifice and care.

This year, Joy FM is giving mothers a special treat with its Mother’s Day Out at Crown Forest Resort.

Ahead of the event, some children shared how well they know their mothers — from favourite meals and habits to the little things that make them happy.

The answers were warm, honest and sometimes surprising.

For some, it was all about food.

“Anytime we visit my grandma, my mother eats fufu every day,” a young lady said.

Another added, “My mother likes boiled yams, pepper mixed with sardines.”

For others, the conversation turned to what would make life easier for their mothers.

“For my mother, money will solve all her problems. Like Ten Thousand,” a young man said.

Another said, “I will buy her a cloth, add some cash and gift it to her.”

Others spoke about the gifts that would bring a smile to their mothers’ faces.

“I will buy her a kente. Very nice kente. Because if not for my mother, I don’t know where I would be,” a proud daughter said.

The reflections soon turned emotional as children shared messages of gratitude.

“Without her, I wouldn’t be who I am today. She has been the backbone to my four brothers and I. I really wish her a happy Mother's Day,” one young man said.

A young lady also shared her appreciation.

“I wish her happy mothers day and thank her for all the things that she has done for me i really appreciate and love her.”

The responses showed that knowing a mother goes far beyond favourite meals or daily habits. It is also about recognising the sacrifices, strength and love that often hold families together.

To celebrate mothers in grand style, Joy FM will take mothers and their children to Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa for a day of relaxation, adventure and memorable experiences.

Participants are expected to enjoy a range of activities designed to create lasting memories.

Joy FM presenter Lexis Bill said this year’s event is about giving mothers something truly special.

“This year, why don’t we give them a memorable experience. We want you to take your mom out to the Crown Forest Resort. A lovely place in Gomoa. We are setting up a very nice experience for all the mothers to give them a treat.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.