Before Mother’s Day: Adults confess childhood secrets they kept from mum

As Mother’s Day approaches, some adults are opening up about childhood secrets they kept from their mothers for years.

From taking money without permission to hiding relationships, many are now choosing to say sorry.

Speaking to JoyNews, one man admitted to taking money from his mother’s shop.

“She has a shop I help her with, and sometimes take money for myself. I want to tell her I’m sorry for that.”

Another recalled spending money that had been entrusted to him.

“I was asked to give some cash to my sister, I squandered the money and told my mother the money was missing, and she believed me.”

A young woman also shared how her mother reacted after discovering she had been dating in secret.

“She wasn’t aware that I had a boyfriend. But she later discovered it and was furious that I had a boyfriend without telling her. I later apologised to her.”

The confessions come ahead of Mother’s Day, a period often marked by reflection, gratitude and appreciation for mothers and caregivers.

Meanwhile, Joy FM will mark the occasion with a curated outdoor experience dubbed Mummy’s Day Out on Sunday, May 9.

The event will take place at Crown Forest and will offer a blend of relaxation, adventure and entertainment designed to celebrate motherhood.

Participants will enjoy activities such as paddle boating, horseback riding, and quad biking. A safari-style adventure is also planned, with an opportunity to encounter the famed Ogyafokwa crocodile, regarded as a symbolic protector.

Packages are priced at GH₵800 for single-entry and GH₵1,500 for double-entry.

Bookings are available via mobile money on 0593038832. Enquiries can also be made on 0591709309.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.