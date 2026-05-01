All mum wants love, prayers and Mother’s Day Out

Struggling to decide what to give your mother this Mother’s Day? You’re not alone.

Choosing the perfect gift each year can feel overwhelming. Many are still searching for something meaningful and memorable. But perhaps the answer is simpler than you think.

We spoke to some mothers, and their responses may surprise you.

“Actually, I don’t expect anything from my children apart from prayers. That’s the most important thing for me from them. Even when I wake up and they tell me ‘Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day,’ I’m okay,” one mother said.

Another shared a similar sentiment, placing value on presence over presents.

“Me being on bed and my children come around me and tell me, ‘Mummy, Happy Mother’s Day. We love you.’ That’s a great joy to me,” she said.

For some, a small token still matters, but it comes secondary to love and appreciation.

“I expect some little gifts, motivations and prayers,” another mother noted.

The message is clear. For many mothers, it’s not about expensive gifts. It’s about love, attention, and shared moments.

Making memories that matter

One meaningful way to celebrate could be to spend quality time together.

A dance with your mother, a heartfelt conversation, or even just being present can create lasting memories. In the rush of daily life, these moments are often overlooked.

This Mother’s Day offers a chance to change that.

Joy FM is hosting a special event dubbed “Mother’s Day Out” on May 9, 2026, at Crown Forest.

The event promises an opportunity for families to reconnect and celebrate mothers in a unique and memorable way.

Kwame Dadzie of Joy Entertainment says the event is designed to create unforgettable moments between mothers and their children.

This year, the message from mothers is simple. Show up. Speak love. Share the moment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.