In pictures: Stars on red carpet at Emmy Awards in LA

Audio By Carbonatix
The biggest night in the US TV calendar is taking place in Los Angeles, recognising the hottest shows of the past year.
Stars walked a blue version of the traditional red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is being broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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