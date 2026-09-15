In pictures: Stars on red carpet at Emmy Awards in LA

Zendaya is aiming for her third Emmy win for best actress in a drama series for Euphoria

The biggest night in the US TV calendar is taking place in Los Angeles, recognising the hottest shows of the past year.

Stars walked a blue version of the traditional red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is being broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre.

Zendaya wore a floor-length jewelled Prada gown

Colman Domingo is nominated for his role in comedy series The Four Seasons

Selena Gomez is nominated as one of the producers of Only Murders In The Building, in which she also stars

Rhea Seehorn is nominated for best leading drama actress for Pluribus

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is nominated for The Testaments

Marty Supreme sta Odessa A'Zion is one of the presenters during the ceremony

Elle Fanning is nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series for Margo's Got Money Troubles

Cynthia Nixon stars in The Gilded Age, which is in the running for best drama series

Hacks star Megan Stalter, nominated for comedy supporting actress, came dressed as an Emmy statuette

A pregnant Kaley Cuoco walked the red carpet with her husband Tom Pelphrey, nominated for Task

Actress Nicole Kidman is a producer on comedy series Margo's Got Money Troubles

British actress Carey Mulligan is nominated for her role in the second season of Beef

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys has two acting nominations, for The Beast In Me and Widow's Bay

Michael J Fox, with wife wife Tracy Pollan, will receive the TV Academy's Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Allison Janney received the 16th Emmy nomination of her career for best supporting actress in a drama series for The Diplomat

Michelle Pfeiffer is up for best supporting actress in a drama for Margo's Got Money Troubles

Paul W Downs is co-creator, co-showrunner and one of the stars of Hacks

Emmy Rossum attended her namesake awards to present one of the trophies

Martin Short and Steve Martin brought their double act to the red carpet

Harrison Ford, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for Shrinking, attended with wife Calista Flockhart, who has three career Emmy nominations herself

Mariska Hargitay, star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is this years Emmys host

Scottish star Richard Gadd returned with his new series Half Man, two years after his show Baby Reindeer won six Emmys

Fellow Scot Alan Cumming won outstanding reality show host for the third year in a row at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys

Quinta Brunson is the creator, writer and star of comedy Abbott Elementary

Eight stars of The Pitt have individual acting nominations, including Sepideh Moafi for supporting drama actress

The medical drama's leading star Noah Wyle is nominated for best drama actor

Cailee Spaeny appeared in season two of Beef and is nominated as one of the show's producers

Jessica Williams is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for Shrinking

Shailene Woodley has already won best actress in a drama series for Paradise

Carl Clemons-Hopkins plays business manager Marcus in Emmys favourite Hacks

Lukita Maxwell stars in Shrinking, which is up for best comedy series

Eleven-year-old English child star Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg in Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is nominated for best drama series

Joy Sunday plays Jodie Plumb in DTF St Louis

Jeff Hiller plays Dale in Widow's Bay

Fiona Dourif is nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for The Pitt

She faces competition from her Pitt co-star Taylor Dearden

Rachel Sennott is known for shows including I Love LA and Big Mistakes

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.