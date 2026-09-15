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In pictures: Stars on red carpet at Emmy Awards in LA

Source: BBC  
  15 September 2026 2:41am
Zendaya is aiming for her third Emmy win for best actress in a drama series for Euphoria
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The biggest night in the US TV calendar is taking place in Los Angeles, recognising the hottest shows of the past year.

Stars walked a blue version of the traditional red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony, which is being broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre.

EPA Full-length picture of Zendaya
Zendaya wore a floor-length jewelled Prada gown
Getty Images Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Colman Domingo is nominated for his role in comedy series The Four Seasons
EPA Selena Gomez in a gold dress in front of a sign saying "Emmys"
Selena Gomez is nominated as one of the producers of Only Murders In The Building, in which she also stars
EPA Rhea Seehorn in a red dress, pointing
Rhea Seehorn is nominated for best leading drama actress for Pluribus
Getty Images Ayo Edebiri arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series
Getty Images Chase Infiniti at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is nominated for The Testaments
Getty Images Odessa A'Zion attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Marty Supreme sta Odessa A'Zion is one of the presenters during the ceremony
EPA Elle Fanning in a green dress, leaning her head back and looking behind her
Elle Fanning is nominated for best lead actress in a comedy series for Margo's Got Money Troubles
EPA Cynthia Nixon in a patterned burgundy dress
Cynthia Nixon stars in The Gilded Age, which is in the running for best drama series
Getty Images Megan Stalter at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Hacks star Megan Stalter, nominated for comedy supporting actress, came dressed as an Emmy statuette
Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
A pregnant Kaley Cuoco walked the red carpet with her husband Tom Pelphrey, nominated for Task
Getty Images Nicole Kidman arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Actress Nicole Kidman is a producer on comedy series Margo's Got Money Troubles
Getty Images Carey Mulligan at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
British actress Carey Mulligan is nominated for her role in the second season of Beef
Getty Images Matthew Rhys arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026
Welsh actor Matthew Rhys has two acting nominations, for The Beast In Me and Widow's Bay
Reuters Michael J Fox in a black suit, seated in a director's chair, with Tracy Pollan next to him with one hand on his back
Michael J Fox, with wife wife Tracy Pollan, will receive the TV Academy's Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Reuters Allison Janney
Allison Janney received the 16th Emmy nomination of her career for best supporting actress in a drama series for The Diplomat
EPA Michelle Pfeiffer in a black dress
Michelle Pfeiffer is up for best supporting actress in a drama for Margo's Got Money Troubles
Reuters Paul W Downs in a black suit and dark glasses
Paul W Downs is co-creator, co-showrunner and one of the stars of Hacks
Getty Images Emmy Rossum in a black dress looking behind her
Emmy Rossum attended her namesake awards to present one of the trophies
Getty Images Martin Short and Steve Martin in tuxedos
Martin Short and Steve Martin brought their double act to the red carpet
EPA Sarah Snook arrives for the 78th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2026.
Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for Shrinking, attended with wife Calista Flockhart, who has three career Emmy nominations herself
Getty Images Mariska Hargitay attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Mariska Hargitay, star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is this years Emmys host
Reuters Richard Gadd waving in a blue suit
Scottish star Richard Gadd returned with his new series Half Man, two years after his show Baby Reindeer won six Emmys
Getty Images Alan Cumming in a dark blue suit with white floral embellishments, sitting on a step on the red carpet
Fellow Scot Alan Cumming won outstanding reality show host for the third year in a row at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys
Getty Images Quinta Brunson arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026.
Quinta Brunson is the creator, writer and star of comedy Abbott Elementary
Getty Images Sepideh Moafi at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Eight stars of The Pitt have individual acting nominations, including Sepideh Moafi for supporting drama actress
Getty Images Noah Wyle at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
The medical drama's leading star Noah Wyle is nominated for best drama actor
Getty Images Cailee Spaeny at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Cailee Spaeny appeared in season two of Beef and is nominated as one of the show's producers
EPA Jessica Williams smiling with her tongue out and one finger in the air
Jessica Williams is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for Shrinking
EPA Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley has already won best actress in a drama series for Paradise
EPA Carl Clemons-Hopkins in a black jacket, white shirt and black hat
Carl Clemons-Hopkins plays business manager Marcus in Emmys favourite Hacks
Reuters Lukita Maxwell in a gold dress
Lukita Maxwell stars in Shrinking, which is up for best comedy series
EPA Dexter Sol Ansell in a white jewelled jacket, with his mouth open and tongue out, holding both hands up in the rock sign.
Eleven-year-old English child star Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg in Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is nominated for best drama series
EPA Joy Sunday smiling in a white dress
Joy Sunday plays Jodie Plumb in DTF St Louis
EPA Jeff Hiller smiling in a black embellished suit
Jeff Hiller plays Dale in Widow's Bay
Reuters Fiona Dourif
Fiona Dourif is nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for The Pitt
Getty Images Taylor Dearden arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026
She faces competition from her Pitt co-star Taylor Dearden
EPA Rachel Sennott in a red dress
Rachel Sennott is known for shows including I Love LA and Big Mistakes

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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