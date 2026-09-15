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Emmys 2026: The winners and nominees in full

Source: BBC  
  15 September 2026 3:48am
British actress Kate O'Flynn won best supporting comedy actress for Widow's Bay
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Widow's Bay, The Pitt and DTF St. Louis were among the big winners at the Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday in Los Angeles.

Many of this year's trophies were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, leaving only the most high-profile categories for the main ceremony.

The Emmys recognise the best TV of the last year. Here is the full list of winners from Monday's event.

Drama series

  • WINNER: The Pitt
  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy series

  • WINNER: Widow's Bay
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Shrinking

Limited or anthology series

  • WINNER: DTF St Louis
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor in a drama series

  • WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
  • Sterling K Brown - Paradise
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Lead actress in a drama series

  • WINNER: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Lead actor in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell - Rooster
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • WINNER: Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me
  • Riz Ahmed - Bait
  • Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac - Beef

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • WINNER: Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
  • Carey Mulligan - Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • WINNER: Tom Pelphrey - Task
  • Patrick Ball - The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell - The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • WINNER: Allison Janney - The Diplomat
  • Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
  • Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
  • Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
  • Paul W Downs - Hacks
  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Michael Urie - Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
  • Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Megan Stalter - Hacks
  • Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Reality competition programme

  • WINNER: The Traitors
  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef

Variety series

  • WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a drama series

  • WINNER: Vince Gilligan - Pluribus
  • Debora Cahn - The Diplomat
  • Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt
  • Valerie Chu - The Pitt
  • Will Smith - Slow Horses
  • Brad Ingelsby - Task

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

  • WINNER: Katie Dippold - Widow's Bay
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Tim Robinson - The Chair Company
  • Michael Patrick King - The Comeback
  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks
  • Anthony King - Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Outstanding directing for a drama series

  • WINNER: Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield - The Gilded Age
  • Hanelle M. Culpepper - Paradise
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt
  • Vince Gilligan - Pluribus
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield - Task

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

  • WINNER: Hiro Murai - Widow's Bay
  • Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer - The Bear
  • Andrew DeYoung - The Chair Company
  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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