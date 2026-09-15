Emmys 2026: The winners and nominees in full

British actress Kate O'Flynn won best supporting comedy actress for Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay, The Pitt and DTF St. Louis were among the big winners at the Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday in Los Angeles.

Many of this year's trophies were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, leaving only the most high-profile categories for the main ceremony.

The Emmys recognise the best TV of the last year. Here is the full list of winners from Monday's event.

Drama series

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy series

WINNER: Widow's Bay

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Limited or anthology series

WINNER: DTF St Louis

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Zendaya - Euphoria

Lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Claire Danes - The Beast In Me

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tom Pelphrey - Task

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Gerran Howell - The Pitt

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Reality competition programme

WINNER: The Traitors

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Variety series

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Vince Gilligan - Pluribus

Debora Cahn - The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt

Valerie Chu - The Pitt

Will Smith - Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby - Task

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Katie Dippold - Widow's Bay

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson - The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King - The Comeback

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Anthony King - Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses

Salli Richardson Whitfield - The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper - Paradise

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Vince Gilligan - Pluribus

Salli Richardson Whitfield - Task

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Hiro Murai - Widow's Bay

Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer - The Bear

Andrew DeYoung - The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.